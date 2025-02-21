TOBY CHANCE: Pursuing inclusive growth — why the Transformation Fund is not the answer

Virtually all South Africans agree that inclusive growth is a goal worth pursuing — inclusive growth being economic growth enabled by a level playing field on which all participants have an equal and fair opportunity to succeed.
Within Team SA there are multiple participants in the economy and our own playing field needs to provide equal opportunities for all of them. For historical reasons Team SA comprises some extremely privileged players and some highly disadvantaged players.
The rules of the game should allow for handicaps (laws, taxes and incentives) that equalise opportunities for the disadvantaged as far as possible, while allowing for the innate or earned qualities of individual players — what we call merit — to shine. The handicaps cannot dictate predetermined outcomes, for this would mean the principles of fairness and freedom to exercise choices have been violated.
It is in this context of a level playing field that the recently announced Transformation Fund must be assessed. Does the fund, as conceived by trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau and his department and endorsed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his state of the nation address, apply the law, taxes and incentives in ways that conform to the principle of inclusive growth? Clearly not, as I set out below.
In a statement of breathtaking dishonesty, the president claimed the government “will set up a transformation fund worth R20bn a year over the next five years”. He failed to mention the government’s plan to expropriate this R20bn from business, without admitting that it will have to come in the form of a new tax, diverting funds business already spends through the National Revenue Fund into the Transformation Fund.
Tau released a statement defending the fund after it came under attack from multiple quarters some weeks ago. “The Transformation Fund is not about imposing new obligations but about ensuring that existing commitments under the [broad-based] BEE legislation are strategically used to create meaningful economic transformation.” Like his boss, Ramaphosa, Tau omitted any reference to the main objection, that funds now under the direction of companies’ enterprise and supplier development (ESD) programmes will in future be controlled by the government.
The fund threatens to undo the ESD support many thousands of existing black businesses depend on. It risks dismantling a partnering system that has integrated black businesses into competitive supply chains, empowered entrepreneurs and created opportunities that benefit entire communities. If South Africans allow this plan to proceed it will help to kill off many of the businesses that depend on a working ESD plan.
Under the current system Company X invests R5m in a new black-owned enterprise, which three years later employs 42 people. But if Company X’s 3% net profit after tax is now redirected to the fund, that enterprise may well fold, or at least be curtailed in its growth. Is this inclusive? I think not.
The ANC’s plan to centralise ESD spend in a government-controlled pool will disrupt this system. Black suppliers who now receive direct, industry-specific support will be forced to navigate a slow, bureaucratic and politicised process to access essential resources. No government can possibly know the strategic supply needs of a myriad complex industries. Large-scale failure is inevitable.
These inefficiencies will destabilise the steady and tailored support black businesses need to remain competitive and grow. It will also leave the large number of specialist business development companies established to manage and direct ESD funds facing an uncertain future.
Private spend
It is true that many companies view broad-based BEE and ESD as a box-ticking exercise and for this reason much of the estimated R25bn spent annually on ESD is wasted. But simply converting private spend to government spend is not going to miraculously improve outcomes. Quite the opposite. The medicine will be worse than the illness.
South Africans are all too familiar with what happens when the government takes control of resources meant to drive transformation. SA has had bad experiences with state monopolies (energy, railways, ports). Why now create a state monopoly in endeavours to support small business? By replacing fairness and transparency with favouritism and inefficiency this plan risks undoing years of progress and is far from inclusive.
SA’s economy is weighed down by debt and stagnant growth. Economic recovery depends on attracting both local and foreign investment. However, the ANC’s proposal introduces greater uncertainty and interference by invoking the public interest provisions of the Competition Act to divert money from mergers & acquisitions into the fund, making the country an even less attractive destination for investment.
Investors seek environments that are stable, transparent and conducive to value creation. The proposed fund signals the opposite: less control for businesses, higher risk, and unpredictable outcomes. Without new investment SA risks losing the very opportunities and jobs the Transformation Fund claims to create.
Taking 3% of net profit from private sector businesses and funnelling it into a government-controlled fund will create more frictions. Removing this capital from the market will disrupt established mechanisms, inhibiting growth and stifling the creation of new opportunities. In a country such as SA, where unemployment is one of the most critical challenges, every barrier to market expansion limits the potential to generate jobs and build a more inclusive economy. This is a cost SA cannot afford to bear.
This is not just a business issue — it affects all of us. Black suppliers that have built successful partnerships with larger businesses will lose direct access to the support they depend on and will give up their autonomy/get pressurised to toe the political line. Communities dependent on them will feel the ripple effects of stagnation as thriving local businesses falter. Employees who rely on these supply chains will face painful uncertainty.
True transformation, through inclusive growth, should unite us, not divide us. A fair and efficient system benefits everyone, creating shared progress. Replacing what works with an untested, centralised alternative is a risk SA cannot afford to take.
Thriving small businesses are the backbone of any modern economy. They create jobs, drive innovation and ensure economic resilience by broadening the base of economic participation. For SA, with its high unemployment and economic inequality, the growth of small black-owned businesses is not just desirable, it is essential.
Any workable plan that genuinely supports the development of black businesses should be welcomed. Instead of the Transformation Fund, SA must focus on policies that empower black entrepreneurs through efficient, transparent and results-driven support systems that deliver meaningful transformation for all.
I have initiated discussions with a broad range of stakeholders with a view to presenting an alternative model of economic transformation to Tau. The DA’s economic justice policy forms the backbone of our approach to transformation. Instead of dividing South Africans by their race, our policy recognises the contribution all of us can — and want — to make to the nation’s prosperity.
Alienating large sections of society and business through a racially inspired fund is counterproductive and far from inclusive. The many negative comments about the fund from black business owners across multiple media platforms shows this is not a black versus white issue. It reflects the fact that years of ANC policies have done exactly the opposite of its promise of inclusive growth, by accentuating the unlevel playing field it inherited from the apartheid era. Talk to any township business owner about inclusive growth and you’ll receive a cynical scowl back.
The ANC must realise that as a member of the government of national unity the days of exercising unilateral power are over. By showing a willingness to accommodate the ideas and policies of its coalition partners the ANC can provide South Africans with hope that decades of mismanagement, discrimination, corruption and patronage will be replaced by a government dedicated to creating a level playing field with free and fair opportunities for all. True transformation, in other words.
• Chance is DA spokesperson on trade, industry & competition.
