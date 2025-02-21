LEON LOUW: Budget chaos — political scandal, financial shrug. Time for real reform

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/VOLKSBLAD/MLUNGISI LOUW
There is much misplaced hysteria about Wednesday’s budget debacle. That it had not been finalised is disgraceful politically and administratively. The silver lining is that it is unimportant legally and financially.
There are always negatives and positives, some obvious, others obscure. What on earth was the Treasury doing? All substantive budget details should be settled weeks before B-Day. The full budget (as opposed to the minister’s speech) usually exceeds 200 pages of technical detail. It is read by only a handful of experts. The budget speech merely summarises highlights and can be proofed until tabled. To get this far without all important elements being agreed is inexcusable.
Beyond that, contrary to popular excitement, a delay is irrelevant. A budget is a bill (the Appropriation Bill) that is placed before parliament like any other bill. The statutory deadline for it to be finalised is over five months later, the end of July.
An obvious virtue is that, instead of proceeding despotically, as it could have done, the ANC showed respect for its government of national unity (GNU) partners. The worst thing about the failed budget was not the much-trumpeted two percentage point VAT increase, but that it proposed increased spending.
If there must be more tax, indirect taxes such as VAT are generally better than direct taxes, such as income tax. The cabinet “leak” included that total spending would be increased. Endless babble about wanting economic growth is meaningless without reduced spending and smaller deficits. The essential nature of government is that it consumes other people’s wealth at the expense of prosperity.
Virtually all prebudget commentary included the annual mantra that the minster supposedly faces abnormal constraints. That the same mantra is repeated annually proves that conditions are normal and the budget should include what normally works: reduced spending and smaller deficits.
Like all recent budgets and state of the nation addresses (Sonas), this budget would have made no provision for National Health Insurance. Nothing remotely resembling health minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s drumbeat will happen during his shelf-life, yet he drums on, supported by a chorus of staff who ought to be convalescing the sickly healthcare system over which he presides instead of trying to destroy healthy private healthcare.
Instead of slashing spending, finance minister Enoch Godongwana (according to the leak) wanted more VAT to pay the bloated public service more, rebuild the railways and increase social grants. Sound fiscal policy would do the opposite. Instead of rewarding people for being unemployed it would reward employers for creating jobs. Instead of wasting more on railways, he should recall that Ramaphosa’s Sona said private investment would rebuild the railways.
All budgets repeat the unfulfilled cut-and-paste promises of reduced deficits and red tape, to promote economic growth. As always the parliaments in which they are presented have agendas that do the opposite. The contradiction is never noticed.
High praise is due to the minister for his rejection of increased company tax. He pointed out that taxing profits reduces investment in employment and that, since we already have one of the world’s highest corporate tax rates, investors go elsewhere to competitive “investment destinations”.
Company tax mythology cannot be overstated. In a very real sense there is no such thing. Companies are a “legal fiction”. All tax is people tax. Should company tax be halved or doubled, who would have more or less? No-one has the slightest idea to what extent workers, consumers, managers, financiers, shareholders, competitors or charities would be better or worse off.
The minister said he welcomed the cabinet being engaged in debate about “fiscal sustainability” trade-offs. Sadly, he belittled zero-based budgeting. He seems to have forgotten that it was a solemn and sensible government promise as a means of retaining only that part of government that might be considered necessary and efficient.
Every budget laments past stagnation below predicted growth, and then predicts more growth that will not happen because the necessary policy changes are not made. Perpetual stagnation is the price we pay for the perpetual failure to implement promarket promises. Our rand has lost over 95% of its value since 1970. More tax-and-spend would lose more of what remains.
If the minster wants us to become a winning nation he will use the time he has bought to go back to the drawing board and produce a budget that emulates winners like Switzerland, China, Singapore, Mauritius and Hong Kong. He should use the opportunity offered by the GNU to gain support for bold pro-market, pro-prosperity reforms.
• Louw is CEO of the Freedom Foundation and Izwe Lami.
