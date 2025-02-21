Opinion

CARTOON: In Putin’s pocket

21 February 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, February 21 2025
Friday, February 21 2025

Trump doubles down on ‘dictator’ Zelensky jibe

Attacks on Ukraine’s leader heighten fears US president could cut deal that benefits Putin
World
12 hours ago

Ramaphosa says the US is not boycotting SA

As part of G20, Washington will be part of discussions, president says
National
17 hours ago

Zelensky says Trump trapped in Russian disinformation bubble

US President needs ‘more truth’ after asserting Ukraine started war with Russia
World
1 day ago

UK minister at G20 says Russia ‘has little appetite for peace with Ukraine’

Britain’s David Lammy has expressed doubts about a settlement after listening to Russians in a closed-door session
National
6 hours ago

Ukraine not to blame for war with Russia, says Scholz

Europe scrambles to find a response to US President Donald Trump’s policy on the conflict
World
13 hours ago
Thursday, February 20 2025
Thursday, February 20 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: A new era begins in mining
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: US view on SA stark even ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Amplats’ perplexing R17bn payout
Opinion / Editorials
4.
DARYL SWANEPOEL: Trump tariff fest poses a threat ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Budgeting for SA like walking a fiscal ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.