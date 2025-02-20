SHANE NAIDOO: Strengthening SA’s global trade resilience
There is an urgent need to look beyond Agoa and rethink global export-import strategies
With uncertainty looming as we approach the end of the preferential trade terms SA enjoys with the US under the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa), the stakes for Sub-Saharan African exporters could not be higher. Agoa, which has provided duty-free access to the US market for more than 1, 800 products, has been a cornerstone of SA’s trade relationship with that country.
SA’s potential loss of Agoa benefits, coupled with discussions around a universal 10% US import tariff, could severely disrupt sectors such as secondary agriculture, mining and manufacturing, which would affect pricing competitiveness for international trade both into and out of the US and force businesses to rethink their global strategies. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.