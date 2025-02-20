NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Argentina needs US investment to make Brics snub worthwhile

Argentina’s government has made significant strides in lowering inflation under President Javier Milei’s controversial “shock therapy” policies, with the nation’s inflation rate forecast to decline to 25% by year-end, down from an astonishing peak of almost 300%.
However, this has come at a steep cost, with skyrocketing poverty and unemployment rates, a shrinking tax base and a multiyear recession that has shrunk South America’s second biggest economy.
Milei’s aggressive economic reforms, including drastic public spending cuts and the removal of various state subsidies, have curbed hyperinflation but have also triggered a social crisis. Poverty levels have surged to more than 50% with unemployment rising to its highest level in decades before gradually declining.
The forecast for a return to economic growth this year, combined with declining unemployment, suggest that Milei’s austerity measures will eventually bear fruit. However, considering the Argentinian economy contracted by about 5% between the first quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024, this year’s anticipated economic recovery will still not be enough to recoup recent losses.
The removal of energy subsidies, in particular, has hit households and businesses hard. Last year the government announced a 120%-500% increase in electricity prices to raise money for the fiscus, while removing subsidies. Higher electricity prices not only increase the economic strain on ordinary Argentines, they also risk making businesses less competitive.
In a bid to restore investor confidence Argentina recently made its largest debt repayment since its 2020 restructuring, paying $4.3bn to sovereign bondholders. Milei has also announced plans to slow the monthly devaluation of the peso, to make it possible to lift strict currency and capital controls. This is somewhat ironic considering that he promised to ditch the peso altogether and dollarise the Argentinian economy.
While Argentina’s eccentric new president’s market-friendly measures have been welcomed by international investors, they underscore the country’s continued reliance on external financing. Last year Argentina secured $800m from the IMF after achieving its first fiscal surplus since 2008. However, Buenos Aires is seeking additional IMF support, highlighting the fragility of its economic recovery.
Argentinian President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 27 2025. Picture: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN
The shrinking tax base, a direct consequence of Milei’s recession-inducing policies, has left the government with limited domestic resources to fund its operations. Paying down debt to borrow more from the IMF is a stopgap measure while waiting for tax revenues to recover.
The good news for Argentina is that agricultural exports are likely to increase in 2025 after years of severe drought. The drought cost Argentina billions of dollars in lost revenues and their return will help turn the country’s fortunes around. Nevertheless, China is still Argentina’s largest food export market, which makes the decision to snub an offer of Brics membership an odd one, unless the US compensates Argentina with an increase in investments.
It seems Milei’s administration has pinned much of its hopes on attracting US investments, particularly in the technology and critical minerals sectors. Argentina boasts vast reserves of copper and lithium, but only a fraction of these resources have been tapped so far. However, while the government has signed agreements with Washington to boost investment in critical minerals, the prospects for immediate returns remain uncertain.
Considering that data centres rely on cheap electricity sources to remain cost-effective, this could make hoped-for investments in the tech sector vulnerable to Argentina’s rising electricity prices. Historically, low electricity prices were made possible through enormous government subsidies, so Milei’s decision to remove these may end up making the country less attractive for energy-intensive investments such as AI infrastructure.
While Milei met tech leaders Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg in 2024 to discuss opportunities in AI and lithium projects, concrete commitments have yet to materialise. Though Musk has praised Milei for driving what he calls a “giant improvement” in Argentina, his enthusiasm has not translated into big investments thus far.
As a result, one of the most contentious aspects of Milei’s economic strategy is his decision to distance Argentina from the Brics bloc, which includes China, the world’s largest consumer of battery metals and agricultural exports. This move has left Argentina isolated from a key market for its critical minerals and foodstuffs.
While Tesla’s new gigafactory in Mexico could create demand for Argentinian lithium, existing Tesla plants already have established suppliers. Likewise, any new lithium production in Argentina could take more than a decade to come online, by which time new advancements in battery technology, and increased supply from other markets, could undermine Milei’s ambitions.
Argentina’s decision to align itself more closely with the US remains a high stakes gamble. While the Trump administration has expressed ample verbal support for Milei, “America First” prioritises domestic investment over foreign ventures. As such, the notion that Trump would encourage American investors to divert resources to Argentina remains a doubtful proposition.
Countries which have embraced Brics membership have seen a surge in investment from members of the bloc. Argentina, in contrast, is still waiting to see if its loyalty to the US will lead to any tangible benefits materialising. This reliance on American goodwill is a risky strategy, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s foreign policy priorities.
While there are positive signs that Milei’s harsh reforms may benefit Argentina in the long run, they have come at a cost, and the country’s economic challenges are far from over. Milei’s policies seem to have reduced inflation, though largely by decreasing demand though higher levels of poverty. While the president will take the credit, improved weather conditions have also played a role in improving the country’s finances.
Though removing subsidies appears fiscally prudent, it could lead to Argentina becoming less competitive due to higher electricity prices, and a reliance on the IMF and speculative promises of foreign investment highlight the fragility of the country’s recovery. Meanwhile, the decision to snub Brics to align with the US has yet to materially benefit the country.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Argentina needs US investment to make Brics snub worthwhile
President’s market-friendly measures underscore country’s reliance on external financing
Argentina’s government has made significant strides in lowering inflation under President Javier Milei’s controversial “shock therapy” policies, with the nation’s inflation rate forecast to decline to 25% by year-end, down from an astonishing peak of almost 300%.
However, this has come at a steep cost, with skyrocketing poverty and unemployment rates, a shrinking tax base and a multiyear recession that has shrunk South America’s second biggest economy.
Milei’s aggressive economic reforms, including drastic public spending cuts and the removal of various state subsidies, have curbed hyperinflation but have also triggered a social crisis. Poverty levels have surged to more than 50% with unemployment rising to its highest level in decades before gradually declining.
The forecast for a return to economic growth this year, combined with declining unemployment, suggest that Milei’s austerity measures will eventually bear fruit. However, considering the Argentinian economy contracted by about 5% between the first quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2024, this year’s anticipated economic recovery will still not be enough to recoup recent losses.
The removal of energy subsidies, in particular, has hit households and businesses hard. Last year the government announced a 120%-500% increase in electricity prices to raise money for the fiscus, while removing subsidies. Higher electricity prices not only increase the economic strain on ordinary Argentines, they also risk making businesses less competitive.
In a bid to restore investor confidence Argentina recently made its largest debt repayment since its 2020 restructuring, paying $4.3bn to sovereign bondholders. Milei has also announced plans to slow the monthly devaluation of the peso, to make it possible to lift strict currency and capital controls. This is somewhat ironic considering that he promised to ditch the peso altogether and dollarise the Argentinian economy.
While Argentina’s eccentric new president’s market-friendly measures have been welcomed by international investors, they underscore the country’s continued reliance on external financing. Last year Argentina secured $800m from the IMF after achieving its first fiscal surplus since 2008. However, Buenos Aires is seeking additional IMF support, highlighting the fragility of its economic recovery.
The shrinking tax base, a direct consequence of Milei’s recession-inducing policies, has left the government with limited domestic resources to fund its operations. Paying down debt to borrow more from the IMF is a stopgap measure while waiting for tax revenues to recover.
The good news for Argentina is that agricultural exports are likely to increase in 2025 after years of severe drought. The drought cost Argentina billions of dollars in lost revenues and their return will help turn the country’s fortunes around. Nevertheless, China is still Argentina’s largest food export market, which makes the decision to snub an offer of Brics membership an odd one, unless the US compensates Argentina with an increase in investments.
It seems Milei’s administration has pinned much of its hopes on attracting US investments, particularly in the technology and critical minerals sectors. Argentina boasts vast reserves of copper and lithium, but only a fraction of these resources have been tapped so far. However, while the government has signed agreements with Washington to boost investment in critical minerals, the prospects for immediate returns remain uncertain.
Considering that data centres rely on cheap electricity sources to remain cost-effective, this could make hoped-for investments in the tech sector vulnerable to Argentina’s rising electricity prices. Historically, low electricity prices were made possible through enormous government subsidies, so Milei’s decision to remove these may end up making the country less attractive for energy-intensive investments such as AI infrastructure.
While Milei met tech leaders Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg in 2024 to discuss opportunities in AI and lithium projects, concrete commitments have yet to materialise. Though Musk has praised Milei for driving what he calls a “giant improvement” in Argentina, his enthusiasm has not translated into big investments thus far.
As a result, one of the most contentious aspects of Milei’s economic strategy is his decision to distance Argentina from the Brics bloc, which includes China, the world’s largest consumer of battery metals and agricultural exports. This move has left Argentina isolated from a key market for its critical minerals and foodstuffs.
While Tesla’s new gigafactory in Mexico could create demand for Argentinian lithium, existing Tesla plants already have established suppliers. Likewise, any new lithium production in Argentina could take more than a decade to come online, by which time new advancements in battery technology, and increased supply from other markets, could undermine Milei’s ambitions.
Argentina’s decision to align itself more closely with the US remains a high stakes gamble. While the Trump administration has expressed ample verbal support for Milei, “America First” prioritises domestic investment over foreign ventures. As such, the notion that Trump would encourage American investors to divert resources to Argentina remains a doubtful proposition.
Countries which have embraced Brics membership have seen a surge in investment from members of the bloc. Argentina, in contrast, is still waiting to see if its loyalty to the US will lead to any tangible benefits materialising. This reliance on American goodwill is a risky strategy, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s foreign policy priorities.
While there are positive signs that Milei’s harsh reforms may benefit Argentina in the long run, they have come at a cost, and the country’s economic challenges are far from over. Milei’s policies seem to have reduced inflation, though largely by decreasing demand though higher levels of poverty. While the president will take the credit, improved weather conditions have also played a role in improving the country’s finances.
Though removing subsidies appears fiscally prudent, it could lead to Argentina becoming less competitive due to higher electricity prices, and a reliance on the IMF and speculative promises of foreign investment highlight the fragility of the country’s recovery. Meanwhile, the decision to snub Brics to align with the US has yet to materially benefit the country.
• Shubitz is an independent Brics analyst.
WANDILE SIHLOBO: Farmers know property rights are intact and continue ploughing
Competition Commission pays R890k a month to rent empty offices
Brazil rejects Brics currency, aims to rely less on dollar
Ramaphosa’s global envoys ‘doomed to fail’, AfriForum says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.