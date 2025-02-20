GAYTON MCKENZIE: Inside the postponement of the budget

MPs stand in front of a screen after finance minister Enoch Godongwana's 2025 budget speech was postponed, in Cape Town, February 19 2025. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Wednesday was an important and notable day in SA’s history and maturation as a democracy — even if a party such as the DA tried to make it all about themselves.
It was not the DA alone who fought against a 2% increase in the VAT rate. It was all of us. While it came as a huge surprise — which seems to have alarmed the markets a bit — yesterday’s postponement of the 2025 budget speech was a good thing.
SA’s government of national unity (GNU) is starting to bear fruit for the people, and yesterday’s postponement serves as evidence that our country’s future under this coalition of parties, great and small, will be better than past SA governments, which were all dominated by one party.
DA noise aside, the truth is disarmingly simple. Two weeks ago, the leaders of all 10 parties in the GNU were sent the budget’s talking points. To everyone’s credit, no-one broke confidence and nothing was leaked to the media. This is a great sign that our coalition has a basic level of trust and discretion, despite our differences.
There were many things in the budget that we didn’t agree on, and we were all given the chance to discuss these fully and propose suggestions. The only major remaining bone of contention was increasing VAT to 17%.
President Cyril Ramaphosa asked each head of the political parties how they felt about it, and we were obviously not convinced by this move.
Deputy president Paul Mashatile, with finance minister Enoch Godongwana, convened all ministers at 9am on Wednesday morning to discuss the matter and try to find a way forward.
Notably, the first person to speak was not from one of the new parties to government. It was Mmamoloko Kubayi, the ANC’s minister of justice & constitutional development, and she said she was not in favour of it. The second person to speak was energy & electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. He was even more strongly against the 2% VAT hike.
He was followed by the leadership of the Freedom Front Plus, the IFP, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, GOOD, myself from the Patriotic Alliance and, ultimately, all the voices of the GNU.
DA leader John Steenhuisen gave a brilliant speech about why increasing VAT is a bad idea. It was vintage, possibly the best I have ever seen from him.
The finance minister listened graciously, without interruption. Minister of mineral resources Gwede Mantashe also spoke.
Not one person spoke in favour of the VAT increase. We decided jointly that the budget speech should be postponed until we could find a better way forward, which all of us would be able to agree on. This all happened in an orderly fashion, without insults.
Most importantly, at no point did anyone from any party threaten to leave the GNU. Full consensus was reached, and I have no doubt that when the budget is tabled next month it will be reflective of an economic approach that all the GNU parties, and the people of SA, can get behind.
We proceeded to parliament and the matter was postponed. For the DA to then flood the world with triumphal messages of how it had saved the day by single-handedly fighting the VAT hike was not only in poor taste, it was childish and a sign of the desperation they must be feeling to seem relevant.
Yesterday’s experience was a sign that future decisions about the governance of SA are likely to be very different.
They didn’t support the minister’s proposed VAT hike. That’s true. None of us did. They sound such as someone claiming they won a football game all by themselves. The other people on the team are looking dumbfoundedly at the DA, wondering if they’ve lost their minds. No political party should claim victory.
The DA aside, if I ever had doubts about how solid the GNU is, those were removed yesterday.
The presence of other voices has freed up debate and the flow of ideas, even from members of the ANC who may previously have been told to simply toe the party line.
Much has been made of the fact that the president signed the Expropriation Act and the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill into law this year, despite his new coalition partners not being in agreement with them. But those laws were rolled over from the previous administration, where what the ANC wanted, it got.
That time is over. Yesterday’s experience was a sign that future decisions about the governance of SA are likely to be very different. They will be more reflective of a diversity of voices and interests, and the GNU must be supported and allowed to let this happen.
The early optimism about the GNU remains justified. We are all still learning how to be good coalition partners, however, and yesterday’s experience shows we are off to a good start. And hopefully even the vainglorious DA will come to do us all a favour, and learn just a little bit faster.
GAYTON MCKENZIE: Inside the postponement of the budget
The early optimism about the GNU remains justified
Wednesday was an important and notable day in SA’s history and maturation as a democracy — even if a party such as the DA tried to make it all about themselves.
It was not the DA alone who fought against a 2% increase in the VAT rate. It was all of us. While it came as a huge surprise — which seems to have alarmed the markets a bit — yesterday’s postponement of the 2025 budget speech was a good thing.
SA’s government of national unity (GNU) is starting to bear fruit for the people, and yesterday’s postponement serves as evidence that our country’s future under this coalition of parties, great and small, will be better than past SA governments, which were all dominated by one party.
DA noise aside, the truth is disarmingly simple. Two weeks ago, the leaders of all 10 parties in the GNU were sent the budget’s talking points. To everyone’s credit, no-one broke confidence and nothing was leaked to the media. This is a great sign that our coalition has a basic level of trust and discretion, despite our differences.
There were many things in the budget that we didn’t agree on, and we were all given the chance to discuss these fully and propose suggestions. The only major remaining bone of contention was increasing VAT to 17%.
President Cyril Ramaphosa asked each head of the political parties how they felt about it, and we were obviously not convinced by this move.
Deputy president Paul Mashatile, with finance minister Enoch Godongwana, convened all ministers at 9am on Wednesday morning to discuss the matter and try to find a way forward.
Notably, the first person to speak was not from one of the new parties to government. It was Mmamoloko Kubayi, the ANC’s minister of justice & constitutional development, and she said she was not in favour of it. The second person to speak was energy & electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. He was even more strongly against the 2% VAT hike.
He was followed by the leadership of the Freedom Front Plus, the IFP, the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, GOOD, myself from the Patriotic Alliance and, ultimately, all the voices of the GNU.
DA leader John Steenhuisen gave a brilliant speech about why increasing VAT is a bad idea. It was vintage, possibly the best I have ever seen from him.
The finance minister listened graciously, without interruption. Minister of mineral resources Gwede Mantashe also spoke.
Not one person spoke in favour of the VAT increase. We decided jointly that the budget speech should be postponed until we could find a better way forward, which all of us would be able to agree on. This all happened in an orderly fashion, without insults.
Most importantly, at no point did anyone from any party threaten to leave the GNU. Full consensus was reached, and I have no doubt that when the budget is tabled next month it will be reflective of an economic approach that all the GNU parties, and the people of SA, can get behind.
We proceeded to parliament and the matter was postponed. For the DA to then flood the world with triumphal messages of how it had saved the day by single-handedly fighting the VAT hike was not only in poor taste, it was childish and a sign of the desperation they must be feeling to seem relevant.
They didn’t support the minister’s proposed VAT hike. That’s true. None of us did. They sound such as someone claiming they won a football game all by themselves. The other people on the team are looking dumbfoundedly at the DA, wondering if they’ve lost their minds. No political party should claim victory.
The DA aside, if I ever had doubts about how solid the GNU is, those were removed yesterday.
The presence of other voices has freed up debate and the flow of ideas, even from members of the ANC who may previously have been told to simply toe the party line.
Much has been made of the fact that the president signed the Expropriation Act and the Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill into law this year, despite his new coalition partners not being in agreement with them. But those laws were rolled over from the previous administration, where what the ANC wanted, it got.
That time is over. Yesterday’s experience was a sign that future decisions about the governance of SA are likely to be very different. They will be more reflective of a diversity of voices and interests, and the GNU must be supported and allowed to let this happen.
The early optimism about the GNU remains justified. We are all still learning how to be good coalition partners, however, and yesterday’s experience shows we are off to a good start. And hopefully even the vainglorious DA will come to do us all a favour, and learn just a little bit faster.
• McKenzie is leader of the Patriotic Alliance.
High drama as GNU rejects Treasury’s proposed VAT hike
EDITORIAL: A leader in disarray
Treasury says it aimed to cushion the poor from VAT increase
State prepares for worst-case scenario if US ends aid for health sector
VAT hike aimed to boost coffers as growth picks up
Investors say budget postponement bodes well for democracy
Treasury tweaks Eskom debt relief to reflect improvements
Treasury prioritises structural reforms amid fiscal pressures on provinces, municipalities
Treasury had planned big boost to basic education
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PETER BRUCE: DA may finally have found its mojo
Budget postponement allows Treasury to do better, says Steenhuisen
EDITORIAL: A leader in disarray
Treasury says it aimed to cushion the poor from VAT increase
Investors say budget postponement bodes well for democracy
Treasury tweaks Eskom debt relief to reflect improvements
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.