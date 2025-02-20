DION GEORGE: A boost to SA’s green economy is a boost for jobs and growth

The link between SA’s green economy and its future prosperity is undeniable, says the writer. Picture: 123RF
As SA faces the growing complexities of climate change it is also embracing the associated economic opportunities linked to a green future. In these times of global transition, positioning the country at the forefront of the green economy is not only an environmental necessity but also a powerful driver of job creation and sustainable growth.
The shift towards renewable energy is one of the most impactful steps SA can take to reduce its carbon footprint and diversify its energy supply. By accelerating the development of renewable projects we can help the country meet its climate goals and create thousands of jobs in the process.
SA is home to an abundance of solar and wind resources, yet projects have often been delayed due to long environmental authorisation processes. Streamlining this process is critical. For example, in areas with low to medium environmental sensitivity solar and battery facilities now bypass lengthy authorisation procedures, which has already led to faster project implementation.
Further efforts to incentivise the development of renewable energy include the identification of strategic renewable energy zones, where the environmental review process will be completed in just 194 days, compared to the usual 300. These steps will not only accelerate clean energy deployment but also provide clear opportunities for investors and create a more reliable, sustainable energy grid.
Energy efficiency is equally vital to our green economy strategy. It is estimated that energy efficiency measures could contribute to a reduction in SA’s energy consumption by up to 15% over the next decade. To make this possible the country is implementing programmes aimed at reducing energy use across industries and households.
The green economy offers SA an opportunity to diversify its economic base, attract new investments and create millions of sustainable jobs.
Energy-efficient technologies and practices are being rolled out, including in key sectors such as manufacturing and agriculture, where energy consumption is highest. Financial support for upgrading technologies is driving change, while awareness campaigns are helping businesses and communities understand the importance of reducing their energy consumption. This not only cuts costs, but also supports the broader economy by making businesses more competitive.
The circular economy model, focused on reducing waste and maximising material reuse, is another crucial pillar of SA’s green strategy. It offers significant potential for economic growth, especially through waste management initiatives.
Recycling programmes
In 2025 new programmes were introduced to promote recycling at the community level, including a notable e-waste initiative in the Bushbuckridge and Nkomazi municipalities. These programmes are incentivising locals to sort and recycle their waste, and participants can exchange discarded electronics for cash or vouchers. Beyond environmental benefits these programmes are creating real, local economic opportunities.
The national Waste Economy Master Plan is also being developed to unlock value from waste, with particular focus on recycling plastics, metals and electronic waste. As the demand for recycled materials grows, so too will job opportunities in this sector.
Green hydrogen is emerging as a promising solution for decarbonising energy-intensive industries. SA’s potential in this sector is enormous, with the country positioned to become a key player in the global green hydrogen market. Streamlining environmental authorisations and developing infrastructure for green hydrogen projects will help the country tap into this opportunity. By making the approval process clearer and more efficient, we are paving the way for investments that will create high-skill jobs in this emerging sector.
The link between SA’s green economy and its future prosperity is undeniable. By embracing renewable energy, energy efficiency, waste management and green hydrogen, we are not just addressing environmental concerns; we are laying the foundation for a more diversified, resilient economy.
The green economy offers SA an opportunity to diversify its economic base, attract new investments and create millions of sustainable jobs. Through these efforts we are not just securing a cleaner environment, we are securing a more prosperous future for all South Africans.
Green jobs are the future of our economy, and all South Africans must be committed to ensuring our country remains at the forefront of this global transformation.
• Dr George is forestry, fisheries & environment minister.
