Opinion

CARTOON: Buck stops here

20 February 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, February 20 2025
Thursday, February 20 2025

High drama as GNU rejects Treasury’s proposed VAT hike

Test for the GNU as members push back against finance minister’s plan to hike VAT to 17% from 15%
National
11 hours ago

Budget postponement allows Treasury to do better, says Steenhuisen

DA leader says for the first time ever, the ANC was prevented from tabling an anti-growth budget
National
12 hours ago

Godongwana says VAT increase carried political risk

Finance minister says raising VAT was the best option in the face of very high debt to GDP and the erosion of front-line services
National
18 hours ago

Investors say budget postponement bodes well for democracy

Ninety One CEO says there is no need to panic as rescheduling of budget reflects the reality of coalition politics
National
18 hours ago

EDITORIAL: A leader in disarray

Budget delay shows Cyril Ramaphosa is struggling to co-govern
Opinion
11 hours ago
Wednesday, February 19 2025
Wednesday, February 19 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: A new era begins in mining
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: US view on SA stark even ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Amplats’ perplexing R17bn payout
Opinion / Editorials
4.
DARYL SWANEPOEL: Trump tariff fest poses a threat ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Budgeting for SA like walking a fiscal ...
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.