RADHIKA MIA: Without swift action SA risks losing footing in global automotive industry

As the global automotive industry rapidly transitions to electric vehicles (EVs), SA faces a pivotal moment, with its automotive sector contributing 4.9% to GDP and 50% of its output exported to the EU, which is set to ban internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles by 2035.
To remain competitive, SA must address three critical elements: industry restructuring, technological capabilities, and targeted policy frameworks and instruments.
The SA automotive industry has long been an export leader in ICE vehicles, but it lacks domestic manufacturers, unlike emerging economies such as India and China. This absence of local ownership and a homegrown automotive base has left the country vulnerable as the global shift to EVs accelerates.
SA made early attempts to enter the EV market, notably with the Joule, a locally designed electric car launched in 2008. However, the project failed due to a lack of strategic foresight and policy support, marking a missed opportunity. Today, SA lags behind countries such as China and India, which have made significant strides in EV manufacturing and innovation.
The country’s reliance on foreign-owned original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) further complicates its transition. Without local knowledge and capacity in EV production, SA risks losing its manufacturing hubs if foreign OEMs do not adapt to EV production locally.
To mitigate this, the country must restructure its industry to encourage local ownership and innovation in EV manufacturing. However, transitioning from ICE vehicles to EVs requires significant changes across the entire value chain, an area where SA currently lacks control or ownership.
SA’s technological capabilities in EV production remain underdeveloped. While the country has a strong automotive production footprint, it is small compared to global leaders such as China, India and Brazil. Furthermore, SA relies heavily on international knowledge transfer, which poses a risk to its competitiveness.
Developing local expertise in EV battery production and vehicle design will be crucial. One advantage SA holds is its abundant natural resources, including lithium, cobalt and nickel — key minerals for EV batteries. Unlike India, which depends on imported materials, SA has the potential to leverage its resource wealth to build a competitive EV industry.
Effective policy frameworks are essential to drive SA’s EV transition. The government must create an enabling environment by offering financial incentives, fostering local content and innovation, and increasing the country’s attractiveness to foreign investors for EV manufacturing. Policies that prioritise the local procurement of EVs — such as mandating government entities, private retailers and car leasing companies to purchase locally manufactured vehicles — could stimulate demand and encourage investment.
A prime example of local potential is Mellow Vans, a three-wheeled electric delivery vehicle launched in 2021. This initiative demonstrates SA’s ability to carve out a niche in the EV market, particularly in urban transport and logistics. However, scaling such efforts requires strong localisation policies and strategic partnerships between the public and private sectors.
According to Dr Rasmus Lema, visiting professor at the University of Johannesburg, while SA has a strong automotive production footprint, it remains small compared to countries such as Brazil and India. Moreover, most of SA’s automotive production is foreign-owned and there is a lack of local knowledge and capacity in EV production.
Lema points out that SA’s dependency on foreign firms could pose a serious risk to the country’s competitiveness in the evolving global automotive market. If foreign-owned OEMs do not adapt to EV production, they may shut down their operations in SA, leaving the country with limited options for economic recovery in the sector.
SA has missed its early-adopter advantage in the global EV market, but it is not too late to act. The country must urgently adopt a proactive industrial strategy that prioritises local EV production, technological innovation and resource use. Learning from global leaders such as China and Japan, as well as emerging players such as India, SA can still position itself as a competitive force in the EV revolution.
The urgency cannot be overstated. Without swift and decisive action SA risks losing its foothold in the global automotive industry. By fostering local innovation, investing in technological capabilities and implementing supportive policies, the country can secure its place in the future of transportation. The opportunity is there — SA must seize it before it is too late.
The country’s ability to establish itself as a meaningful player in EV manufacturing hinges on industry restructuring, enhanced technological capabilities and forward-thinking policy implementation. While challenges remain, the country’s resource wealth and its proven potential for local innovation offer a promising foundation for success.
• Mia is a research fellow at the University of Johannesburg.
