MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Chardonnay is always the bridesmaid, never the bride
The Capensis wines made by Graham Weerts may tilt the stacked playing field more in SA’s favour
19 February 2025 - 05:00
SA always promoted itself as red wine country. Before the 1980s, when more than 70% of the national vineyard was planted to white varieties, the only cultivar that mattered was cabernet sauvignon — even though it represented less than 3% of the plantings.
Red wines were made from cinsaut, with a splash of cab, pinotage or shiraz to add colour or the impression of vinosity. Chenin dominated the whites — at one stage it accounted for about a third of all our vineyards. Not far behind were the grapes used to make brandy: colombard, ugni blanc and clairette blanche...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.