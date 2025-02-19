LETTER: Serious governance concerns

Members of parliament stand in front of a screen in a makeshift dome after Enoch Godongwana's 2025 budget speech was postponed, in Cape Town. Picture: Esa Alexander
The abrupt postponement of the 2025 budget speech due to the finance minister’s absence — or rather party politics — is not just an administrative inconvenience, it raises serious concerns about governance, fiscal responsibility and political accountability.
The National Assembly’s sitting, expected to be a platform for critical financial policy announcements, has now been adjourned until further notice, leaving South Africans in limbo.
The financial implications of this delay cannot be ignored. Parliamentary sittings incur costs — administrative expenses, security arrangements, travel and logistical preparations — all of which are now rendered fruitless.
Taxpayer money has been spent on an event that did not take place. Should this be classified as wasteful expenditure? If so, who bears responsibility for this mismanagement?
Beyond financial waste, the postponement signals instability while SA needs clear economic direction. Investors, businesses and citizens rely on the budget speech for clarity on government spending, tax policies and economic growth plans. A delay suggests indecision or deeper governance issues, which could erode investor confidence and further strain the already fragile economy.
Is this a symptom of a deeper political crisis? Why was there no contingency plan? SA has witnessed political theatrics in the past, but when governance structures fail to function effectively public trust erodes.
With March now earmarked for the budget speech, the delay should not be an excuse for a rushed, poorly considered budget. Citizens must demand accountability for the wasted resources and insist that when the speech finally happens it addresses the economic realities facing the country — rising unemployment, public debt and service delivery failures.
A government’s credibility is measured by its ability to govern efficiently. A no-show and nonpresentation at the most important fiscal event of the year is more than an embarrassment — it is a costly failure that must not be repeated.
Pikolomzi Qaba Via email
