JUN KAJEE: DA wants SA’s Brics ties reviewed amid growing global pressure

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/BRENTON GEACH
Despite efforts to portray a united front as part of the government of national unity (GNU), the DA has been actively pushing for a re-evaluation of the country’s ties to Brics, particularly in light of recent international pronouncements and domestic challenges. This effort comes amid mounting pressure on SA, especially from the US under the Trump administration.
The DA’s stance on Brics has been consistently critical, with the party expressing concern about the economic benefits and potential compromises to SA’s democratic values. It has questioned the tangible merits of Brics membership, particularly in terms of trade agreements and economic growth for SA.
In recent months the DA has intensified its efforts to interrogate the necessity of Brics participation, capitalising on the ANC’s diplomatic gaffes. The party has been vocal about the costs associated with hosting Brics events, describing them as “grotesque expenditure” that could be better allocated to addressing domestic needs such as poverty alleviation.
The party’s push gained momentum after SA’s handling of the 2023 Brics summit, where President Cyril Ramaphosa faced a contentious situation regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s potential attendance due to an outstanding International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant. The DA used this incident to highlight what it perceives as conflicts between SA’s international obligations and its Brics commitments.
Furthermore, the DA has been leveraging the increasing pressure from the US to argue for a recalibration of SA’s foreign policy, pointing to the potential risks to SA’s trade relationships with Western partners, including the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa), as reasons to reconsider the country’s Brics alignment. Western trade partners account for 77% of foreign direct investment into SA, according to the DA.
The DA’s efforts to distance itself from Brics have been framed within the context of SA’s G20 presidency in 2025. The DA argues that SA’s ability to lead the G20 effectively could be compromised by its Brics associations, especially given the tension with the US. This concern has been underscored by US secretary of state Marco Rubio’s recent announcement that he would not attend the upcoming G20 meeting in Johannesburg. Rubio cited concerns over SA’s policies, particularly criticising the country’s land expropriation legislation and racially divisive rhetoric.
The DA’s scepticism regarding Brics is further compounded by the perception that SA is the weakest link in the bloc. The country’s economic underperformance, with growth rates significantly trailing those of its Brics counterparts, has long been a point of contention. The country faces persistent challenges such as high unemployment, labour market instability, and structural weaknesses in education and skills development, all of which hinder its global competitiveness. SA’s persistent economic underperformance and structural challenges have not only fuelled perceptions that it is the weakest link in Brics but have raised questions about the broader implications of its role within the bloc.
Despite these shortcomings, SA’s departure from Brics could have profound consequences, potentially destabilising the alliance and even threatening its cohesion. As the Brics’ lead African member, SA serves as a vital gateway to the continent, a region of growing geopolitical and economic importance. Its exit would significantly erode Brics’ influence in Africa, undermining the bloc’s claim to represent the Global South and weakening its legitimacy as a voice for developing nations. For an alliance that has increasingly sought to position itself as a counterweight to Western-dominated global governance structures, losing its original African pillar could create a strategic void that might prove difficult to fill, especially as Brics continues to expand its membership and ambitions.
Looking ahead, it is fairly conceivable that the DA delegation’s upcoming visit to Washington and their potential meeting with US President Donald Trump might include discussions about SA’s Brics membership. The DA has been vocal in its criticism of SA’s alignment with Brics, particularly highlighting the bloc’s association with authoritarian regimes such as Russia and Iran. This could prove to be a point of contention in conversations aimed at recalibrating US-SA relations.
Balancing SA’s role in Brics with its desire to improve relations with the US thus presents a significant challenge within the context of the GNU. The ANC evidently bears the burden of maintaining SA’s strategic position within Brics while addressing Western concerns about the bloc’s anti-West stance. This balancing act is further complicated by Trump’s uncompromising foreign policy approach, which may demand clear alignment with US interests at the expense of SA’s Brics membership.
On the other hand, the DA’s position on Brics could further strain the already precarious policy consensus within the GNU, as other coalition partners may view Brics membership as crucial for SA’s global influence and economic interests. Trump’s transactional view of international relations might not fully appreciate the nuanced role SA plays as a bridge between Brics and the West, potentially forcing a binary choice that could undermine SA’s self-declared nonaligned status.
• Kajee is a lecturer and adjunct faculty member at Ling Tung University in Taiwan, focusing on internationalisation and intercultural communication.
