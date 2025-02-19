HEATH MUCHENA: Is bitcoin the great escape from a broken system?
While central banks are printing money at unprecedented rates, the cryptocurrency is the antidote to inflation
19 February 2025 - 05:00
For as long as money has existed so has the struggle over who controls it. Kings, emperors, banks and governments have fought, schemed and manipulated their way into monopolising money because when you control money, you control people.
And for centuries we’ve played along. We’ve accepted that our wages lose value over time, that banks can freeze our accounts and that governments can print trillions of dollars out of thin air while telling us to “tighten our belts”. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.