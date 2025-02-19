Opinion

CARTOON: Kagame’s killings

19 February 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Wednesday, February 19 2025
Wednesday, February 19 2025

BIG READ: SA soldiers had no business in DRC

Military crisis is a consummation of decay, and major SA National Defence Force overhaul is needed
Life
1 week ago

SA has sent reinforcements to DRC, DA confirms

DA’s defence spokesperson says party has ‘been informed of an SANDF troop build-up in the area of Lubumbashi’
National
1 week ago

DAVID CHRISTIANSON: Conflict minerals are an intractable problem

The underlying problem is difficult to address and there are doubts about how much attention it is likely receive
Opinion
1 week ago

SA walks diplomatic tightrope before summit over DRC conflict

Defence minister Angie Motshekga  says government does not want to create more tension and will continue diplomatic engagement
National
2 weeks ago

How DRC conflict greases Rwanda’s economy

UN report says Rwanda benefits economically from the illicit trade of minerals flowing from M23 rebels
World
2 weeks ago

Ramaphosa blames M23 and Rwanda soldiers for surge in DRC fighting

SA actively pushing for a ceasefire through various diplomatic forums, including the UN Security Council
National
2 weeks ago
Monday, February 17 2025
Monday, February 17 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
LESETJA KGANYAGO: Surviving the dangerous and ...
Opinion
2.
SIMON BARBER: America First in danger of becoming ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Can Ramaphosa keep his eye on the ball?
Opinion / Editorials
4.
KAMOHELO CHAUKE: Show us the R1bn, UCT
Opinion
5.
TIM HARRIS: Cape Town CBD — a compelling ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.