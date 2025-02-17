PALLAVI AMBEKAR: Dis-Chem an attractive company in a resilient sector

Dis-Chem is a leader in the SA pharmacy retail sector, with 274 stores nationwide. The business was founded by Ivan and Lynette Salzman in 1978 and listed on the JSE in 2016, with an initial placement of 27.5% of the company. The remainder was retained by the family trust, senior management and a private investor.
Coronation participated in the initial public offering (IPO) at an average price of R18.50. We built up our position in subsequent placements and own about 30% of the company. The share has doubled since listing and outperformed the FTSE/JSE capped shareholder weighted all share index.
Despite this handsome showing, we believe the investment case for Dis-Chem remains attractive, based on the key drivers outlined below.
The company is one of SA’s largest pharmacy retailers and holds the largest dispensary market share (about 25%). This is a sector that benefits from robust long-term demand drivers. SA’s growing middle class, rising health awareness and increasing expenditure on personal care and wellness products underpin a favourable demand outlook.
In addition, the country’s ageing population and prevalence of chronic diseases create sustained demand for prescription medications and healthcare services. The historical 10-year compound annual growth rate for pharmaceutical and medical spend in SA is 7.4%. Furthermore, the pharmacy retail sector is relatively resilient to economic cycles.
While discretionary spending may fluctuate during downturns, healthcare and essential goods remain priority expenditures for consumers, ensuring a stable revenue base for companies such as Dis-Chem.
Dis-Chem and Clicks (its closest competitor) have led the formalisation of the pharmacy retail industry in SA over the past 15 years. Both players have gained market share from independent pharmacies across the dispensary, front shop health (over-the-counter medications and supplements), baby, beauty and personal care categories.
The combined market share of these two players has increased by 21% over the past decade. These gains have been driven by reduced dispensing fees, driving higher footfall in stores by offering a more extensive front-shop range, and building scale by integrating backwards into own wholesaler distribution networks.
We think these factors will continue to drive future market share gains from smaller, independent players and grocers. Dis-Chem is particularly well positioned to sustain further market share gains due to the faster pace of its space rollout versus its peers.
Dis-Chem’s store expansion strategy is the cornerstone of its higher revenue growth prospects. The company plans to increase its trading space by about 40% over the next three years. The company aims to replicate its 35% pharmacy market share in Gauteng on a national basis, as new stores are opened in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.
The company’s digital strategy has multiple facets. E-commerce is a growing but still nascent component of Dis-Chem’s business, with online sales contributing about 5% of Dis-Chem’s revenues. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated online shopping trends and the company has responded by enhancing its offering with the launch of its on-demand delivery service, online prescription service and a refreshed app. This omnichannel approach enhances customer convenience and leverages the physical store footprint through digital channels.
Dis-Chem’s resilience, financial strength and strategic growth initiatives position it well to keep delivering value for shareholders.
The integration of technology into Dis-Chem’s operations extends beyond e-commerce. Data analytics and customer insights derived from its loyalty programme not only inform targeted marketing strategies but also allow the company to build a wider health ecosystem. The business has branched out into offering its customers low-cost medical insurance policies and is looking to launch life policies soon.
Initial indications show that customers with Dis-Chem insurance policies have higher shopping frequency, are stickier dispensary customers and contribute to increased in-store usage of clinical services and virtual doctor consultations.
Since listing, Dis-Chem’s group operating margin has contracted from 6% to 5%. This fall is particularly stark when compared with Clicks, which has seen its group operating margin expand from 6% to 9% over the same period. Cost control thus remains a key focus.
While Dis-Chem managed to deliver a healthy total income margin expansion as it extracted better supplier terms, operating cost structures in the retail stores have risen exorbitantly. In response, the company recently launched a cost framework programme that is focused on optimising store personnel structures.
We have observed early signs of operating margin expansion in recent results and think there is further opportunity to grow retail margins from here. In addition, Dis-Chem has invested significantly in its distribution centre capacity. As these centres increase their utilisation through serving their own expanded retail footprint and onboarding new independent pharmacy customers, the wholesale segment should also deliver growing margins.
We think Dis-Chem has the potential to close some of the margin gap with Clicks over the coming years, which will help drive strong earnings growth. The company presents a compelling future earnings growth outlook compared with other domestic-facing SA businesses. This is a high-returning business, delivering a quality earnings stream, backed by solid cash generation, and it deserves to be valued at a premium multiple.
While the share has re-rated, there is still further potential for upside as the company exploits adjacent opportunities in financial services and healthcare delivery. It has a secure balance sheet that can comfortably fund its growth initiatives and support a 65% ordinary dividend payout policy. There is further scope for the dividend payout to be increased as the balance sheet strengthens in the future. We expect this will provide an additional leg of returns to shareholders beyond the robust earnings trajectory.
Dis-Chem’s resilience, financial strength and strategic growth initiatives position it well to keep delivering value for shareholders.
• Ambekar is head of absolute return with Coronation Fund Managers.
PALLAVI AMBEKAR: Dis-Chem an attractive company in a resilient sector
Its resilience, financial strength and strategic growth make it an attractive investment
Dis-Chem is a leader in the SA pharmacy retail sector, with 274 stores nationwide. The business was founded by Ivan and Lynette Salzman in 1978 and listed on the JSE in 2016, with an initial placement of 27.5% of the company. The remainder was retained by the family trust, senior management and a private investor.
Coronation participated in the initial public offering (IPO) at an average price of R18.50. We built up our position in subsequent placements and own about 30% of the company. The share has doubled since listing and outperformed the FTSE/JSE capped shareholder weighted all share index.
Despite this handsome showing, we believe the investment case for Dis-Chem remains attractive, based on the key drivers outlined below.
The company is one of SA’s largest pharmacy retailers and holds the largest dispensary market share (about 25%). This is a sector that benefits from robust long-term demand drivers. SA’s growing middle class, rising health awareness and increasing expenditure on personal care and wellness products underpin a favourable demand outlook.
In addition, the country’s ageing population and prevalence of chronic diseases create sustained demand for prescription medications and healthcare services. The historical 10-year compound annual growth rate for pharmaceutical and medical spend in SA is 7.4%. Furthermore, the pharmacy retail sector is relatively resilient to economic cycles.
While discretionary spending may fluctuate during downturns, healthcare and essential goods remain priority expenditures for consumers, ensuring a stable revenue base for companies such as Dis-Chem.
Dis-Chem and Clicks (its closest competitor) have led the formalisation of the pharmacy retail industry in SA over the past 15 years. Both players have gained market share from independent pharmacies across the dispensary, front shop health (over-the-counter medications and supplements), baby, beauty and personal care categories.
Clicks vs Dis-Chem in the premium league
The combined market share of these two players has increased by 21% over the past decade. These gains have been driven by reduced dispensing fees, driving higher footfall in stores by offering a more extensive front-shop range, and building scale by integrating backwards into own wholesaler distribution networks.
We think these factors will continue to drive future market share gains from smaller, independent players and grocers. Dis-Chem is particularly well positioned to sustain further market share gains due to the faster pace of its space rollout versus its peers.
Dis-Chem’s store expansion strategy is the cornerstone of its higher revenue growth prospects. The company plans to increase its trading space by about 40% over the next three years. The company aims to replicate its 35% pharmacy market share in Gauteng on a national basis, as new stores are opened in KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape.
The company’s digital strategy has multiple facets. E-commerce is a growing but still nascent component of Dis-Chem’s business, with online sales contributing about 5% of Dis-Chem’s revenues. The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated online shopping trends and the company has responded by enhancing its offering with the launch of its on-demand delivery service, online prescription service and a refreshed app. This omnichannel approach enhances customer convenience and leverages the physical store footprint through digital channels.
The integration of technology into Dis-Chem’s operations extends beyond e-commerce. Data analytics and customer insights derived from its loyalty programme not only inform targeted marketing strategies but also allow the company to build a wider health ecosystem. The business has branched out into offering its customers low-cost medical insurance policies and is looking to launch life policies soon.
Initial indications show that customers with Dis-Chem insurance policies have higher shopping frequency, are stickier dispensary customers and contribute to increased in-store usage of clinical services and virtual doctor consultations.
Since listing, Dis-Chem’s group operating margin has contracted from 6% to 5%. This fall is particularly stark when compared with Clicks, which has seen its group operating margin expand from 6% to 9% over the same period. Cost control thus remains a key focus.
While Dis-Chem managed to deliver a healthy total income margin expansion as it extracted better supplier terms, operating cost structures in the retail stores have risen exorbitantly. In response, the company recently launched a cost framework programme that is focused on optimising store personnel structures.
We have observed early signs of operating margin expansion in recent results and think there is further opportunity to grow retail margins from here. In addition, Dis-Chem has invested significantly in its distribution centre capacity. As these centres increase their utilisation through serving their own expanded retail footprint and onboarding new independent pharmacy customers, the wholesale segment should also deliver growing margins.
We think Dis-Chem has the potential to close some of the margin gap with Clicks over the coming years, which will help drive strong earnings growth. The company presents a compelling future earnings growth outlook compared with other domestic-facing SA businesses. This is a high-returning business, delivering a quality earnings stream, backed by solid cash generation, and it deserves to be valued at a premium multiple.
While the share has re-rated, there is still further potential for upside as the company exploits adjacent opportunities in financial services and healthcare delivery. It has a secure balance sheet that can comfortably fund its growth initiatives and support a 65% ordinary dividend payout policy. There is further scope for the dividend payout to be increased as the balance sheet strengthens in the future. We expect this will provide an additional leg of returns to shareholders beyond the robust earnings trajectory.
Dis-Chem’s resilience, financial strength and strategic growth initiatives position it well to keep delivering value for shareholders.
• Ambekar is head of absolute return with Coronation Fund Managers.
Life Healthcare CEO says investors thought R14bn business was worth zero
Healthcare sector poised for growth in 2025 despite NHI challenges
Netcare at loggerheads with Compensation Fund
Aspen seeking registration of weight loss drug
Pharma industry welcomes maximum single exit price hike
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Investec, sell Clicks
Clicks vs Dis-Chem in the premium league
Clicks and Dis-Chem lead recovery in competitive retail sector
WATCH: Behind Dis-Chem’s healthy earnings bump
Dis-Chem notes 16.3% earnings jump as expansion strategy pays off
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.