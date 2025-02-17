JOHN MARÉ: New relevance to support business-government partnerships in the SA economy

G20 presidency can help deliver a reinvigorated Africa in the global community, says the writer. Picture: 123RF/MOOVSTOCK
The year has begun with big new challenges as well as opportunities for SA. The relevance of a closer partnership between all stakeholders in the local and regional economy has never been greater.
Improved leadership and actions from the business community in particular have more relevance than before. Opportunities for it to use and enhance its important role must therefore be grasped, especially given that the business-government partnership is increasingly recognised as being of crucial importance, with the private sector a key player in the global public context.
Meaningful business-government partnerships with equally meaningful results require skills on both sides to drive the engagement with appropriate leadership — as much as the willingness to engage supported by proper regulatory frameworks — being essential.
The need for improved SA business-government co-operation is underscored by the current exceptionally fluid global context, accompanied by new leadership in many countries that are of special significance for SA. Issues of special note include the emerging new stance of the US in the global context.
Moves for it to implement an America First trade agenda that reverberates globally has potential for negative consequences affecting an SA, and Africa, that desperately need expanded trade for the diversified economic growth that is so badly needed.
In addition, the EU, SA’s largest overall economic partner, with a still new commission, is about to reassess its relationship with Africa while it faces major new international challenges, including a rapidly transmuting situation in Ukraine and new uncertainties in the trans-Atlantic relationship.
In Africa, expanded warfare in the Great Lakes region and radical Islamic insurgency in a politically destabilised Mozambique highlight the need for a strengthened business-government compact in an SA that is continuing to struggle for improved economic growth, investments and employment creation.
The urgency for a business-government partnership to improve co-ordinated activities and drive key strategic economic deliverables is considerable, with SA ideally playing a lead role. Critically important goals must include full implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and developing new sectors such as those related to clean energy, aquaculture, mineral beneficiation and the bio-economy, in which African forestry has well-illustrated the results that can be achieved in a diversified chain of value-add products.
Fortuitously, with challenges the current context also offers almost unprecedented opportunities for SA business, and a partnership with government that is unknown since the heady days of the mid-1990s, when SA and the world entered a decade of peaceful coexistence and opportunity.
New opportunities include an improved business context, with the SA government having undertaken some major economic reforms, and the government of national unity in Pretoria, which helps set the pace for partnership collaboration — as do a number of new government-business initiatives, with government openly supporting improved co-operation with business.
SA is in a unique position as a bridge between the Global North and Global South, coincidentally underlined by co-Brics member Brazil having been the G20 president in 2024 and the US being the G20 member to which SA will hand over the presidency for 2026.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the World Economic Forum this year strongly underlined these points, and the January meeting of the SA Government-Business Partnership pledged a new commitment to drive key priorities for growth. New moves to make Infrastructure SA a catalyst for co-ordinating public and private sector involvement in major infrastructure projects are especially encouraging, even apart from it being such a catalyst for closing the investment gap.
Yet, much is to be done on many fronts. A golden opportunity to be exploited is SA’s G20 presidency for 2025, it being the first African country to hold this position, and in a year in which the AU has assumed G20 membership. The importance of this for SA to leverage international and domestic gains is increasingly being recognised, but not enough emphasis has been placed on the need to use it to strengthen business-government partnerships.
SA is in a unique position as a bridge between the Global North and Global South, coincidentally underlined by co-Brics member Brazil having been the G20 president in 2024 and the US being the G20 member to which SA will hand over the presidency for 2026.
The New Partnership for Africa’s Development (Nepad), the strategic programme of 2001 that heralded a new African commitment and programme for accelerated development, was largely initiated in the context of the partnership between Africa and the G8. SA should facilitate a strengthened role for the G20 to deliver Africa’s development, with relevant gains being carried forward.
Strong SA business leadership during the G20 presidency is critical, especially the B20 summit later this year, the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. About 1,000 business representatives from the G20 and other invited countries and organisations will meet in SA to build consensus and action priorities flowing from the year’s G20 proceedings. This will relate to how business can help promote them, conveying recommendations to the incoming presidency, in this case the US.
This should be a major opportunity for the SA/African business sector to gain experience in public leadership, an investment in corporate intelligence and abilities across many sectors, in particular using multisector partnerships striving for the commercially profitable results that have consensus support for the broader public good.
It seems unfortunate that Business Unity SA, the entity responsible for organising the B20, has the US-based management consultancy company McKinsey as its primary partner. In her recent book, Mariana Mazzucato, a member of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s economic advisory council, stressed that the current relationship between large management consulting companies and governments has a format that often overwhelms government, stunting their abilities to innovate and take independent actions and obfuscating corporate and political accountability.
Flowing from this would conceivably be the legacy of weakened abilities of business and government stakeholders in any partnership. The recent agreement by McKinsey to pay more than R1bn to resolve criminal allegations linked to a corruption scandal involving Transnet in SA may also not benefit the country’s image, its business community or the economic goals of the presidency.
Yet, the G20 presidency this year, including its political summit and the B20 business summit, offers SA unique opportunities on many fronts. It can help deliver a reinvigorated Africa in the global community, supported by a business-government stakeholder partnership in which SA’s pivotal role is highlighted.
• Dr Maré, a former SA diplomat, is an adviser on international public affairs and diplomacy.
Moody’s warns of risks to SA if frosty relations with US hit trade
