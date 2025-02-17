ANDY HOME: DRC emerges as China’s strategic copper supplier
The Democratic Republic of Congo is now by far the largest supplier of refined metal to the world’s largest buyer
17 February 2025 - 21:23
China is reaping the rewards of its massive mining investment in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the form of surging imports of physical copper.
Shipments of refined copper from the central African country jumped by 71% year-on-year to 1.48-million tonnes in 2024. The DRC is now by some margin the largest supplier of refined metal to the world’s largest buyer...
