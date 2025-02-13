A peace deal could end the sanctions that have disrupted supply flows
Thursday, February 13 2025
Treasury and Sars in discussions to find incentives as SA grapples with great need for adequate human settlements
Calls for unity and support for Ramaphosa during the debate on state of the nation address
Group’s valuation rose to 23% over the past year with jewellery segment behind robust performance
While the data offers a glimmer of optimism, but agricultural machinery association warns of challenges ahead
Index indicates positive assessment of prospects by business that still supports improved climate, Sacci says
Carrier reroutes flights after the DRC closes its airspace to Rwanda-registered aircraft
Pretoria side have won five of their nine away matches and are well placed to move closer to Leinster
Jaguar’s radical reboot is merely the thin end of the EV wedge
CARTOON: Trump risk to budget
PETER BRUCE: Even a tired Trump won’t let SA’s trade surplus with US slide
Treasury tells departments to reprioritise budgets for G20 funding
Ramaphosa envoys preparing to clarify SA’s foreign and domestic policies
SA sets bold growth target, strips NHI from draft planning document
US embassy confirms Pepfar programmes exempt from Trump’s freeze on SA aid
