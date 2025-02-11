Gold at record high, dollar is firm and Hong Kong shares rise to a four-month peak ahead of Fed chair’s testimony
Risks remain, particularly around debt stabilisation and macroeconomic headwinds
Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla says the former EFF official is the worst thing that has happened to MK party
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who recently left the EFF, has faced criticism from former party members for commending the president
Implats is on track to deliver production, unit cost and capex guidance
Eskom insists steel maker’s exit will not hurt SA’s electricity supply but an expert says it’s a great danger
Executives in ENS’s tax practice explore key themes and trends to watch for ahead of the budget speech
Hamas and Israel trade accusations
Cricketer risked playing two Tests in New Zealand and could now play in the final of the World Test Championship
Military crisis is a consummation of decay, and major SA National Defence Force overhaul is needed
CARTOON: Hamba Kahle, Sam Nujoma
Namibia’s ‘founding father’ Sam Nujoma dies aged 95
OBITUARY: Business titan and philanthropist Douw Steyn has died
OBITUARY: NIS head Niël Barnard takes apartheid secrets to the grave
OBITUARY: Lord Robin Renwick had a pivotal role in SA’s transition to democracy
