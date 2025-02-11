Opinion

BENJI SHULMAN: Bold gesture will show SA is serious about mending ties with US

As President Cyril Ramaphosa seeks to mend relations with the US, his government is intent on signalling unwillingness to take the US message seriously

11 February 2025 - 12:57
by Benji Shulman
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa. The threat to ordinary South Africans from the diplomatic fallout with the US is immense, the writer says. File photo: ER LOMBARD/GALLO IMAGES
President Cyril Ramaphosa. The threat to ordinary South Africans from the diplomatic fallout with the US is immense, the writer says. File photo: ER LOMBARD/GALLO IMAGES

There is a palpable sense of panic in SA government following US president Donald Trump’s Truth Social post announcing that the US would be halting all further aid to the country. While the Trump administration has cut aid worldwide, SA has been singled out, largely due to the recent signing of the Expropriation Act.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has requested a meeting with the Trump administration to provide an explanation, but this does not seem to have helped. Secretary of state Marco Rubio has now decided to boycott the upcoming G20 meeting in Johannesburg. 

If this trend continues the consequences could be dire. SA risks being expelled from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) and facing additional tariffs on trade with the US. Some observers have even suggested that Washington may consider targeting ANC politicians with sanctions. The threat to ordinary South Africans is immense, and there are calls for government to take swift action to address the situation. 

Yet as Ramaphosa seeks to mend relations with Washington his government appears intent on signalling its unwillingness to take the US message seriously. SA’s new ambassador to Washington, Ebrahim Rasool, has stated that he wants to “put away the megaphone” when it comes to diplomacy with the US. While such an approach is necessary (though not sufficient) for rebuilding diplomatic ties, SA seems to have abandoned even this basic step. 

Rasool is already struggling with the fact that US NGOs have quickly uncovered his extensive public ties to Hamas. This includes a tweet in which he expressed delight at receiving a Palestinian scarf (keffiyeh) from Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh shortly before he was killed by Israel.

While Hamas may be welcomed in SA, it is designated as a terrorist organisation in the US. Under normal circumstances, this would already be a problem for a country trying to repair its diplomatic image. However, things have worsened since deputy international relations and co-operation minister Alvin Botes escalated the situation.

TOM EATON: Give me your tired, your poor … or just send me white South Africans

News of many Afrikaners’ reluctance to join Donald Trump’s ‘Groot Drek’ is unlikely to reach US
Opinion
8 hours ago

During a trip to the Netherlands Botes proudly announced SA’s decision to join the so-called “Hague Group,” a small coalition of countries that seeks, among other things, to “prevent the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel”.

This is not a new policy — SA’s National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) already prohibits arms sales to conflict zones. Several other members of The Hague Group, including Malaysia, which does not recognise Israel at all, have similar policies. However, the group aims to co-ordinate these measures to impose a broader arms embargo on Israel by blocking third-party arms shipments. 

The practical effect of this strategy is questionable. Instead, the real goal, as evident in the group’s text, is to symbolically reinforce efforts at the International Criminal Court (ICC) to prosecute Israeli leaders over the war with Hamas. 

The ICC is highly controversial in the US. In January, even before Trump was inaugurated, Congress passed the bipartisan Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act, which sanctions any foreign official who investigates, arrests, detains or prosecutes US citizens or those of an allied country, including Israel, that are not ICC members.

TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A painful reminder of racial hierarchies still at work

Trump’s decision to cut off aid to SA, framed under the misleading guise of protecting the rights of supposedly under-siege white Afrikaners, is a ...
Opinion
1 day ago

In other words, the US sees the ICC’s actions as a direct threat to its national security interests, not just those of Israel. Indeed, at the weekend ICC prosecutor Karim Khan became the first person to be hit with economic and travel sanctions authorised by Trump that target the war crimes tribunal over investigations of US citizens or allies.

Yet far from putting away the megaphone, SA’s decision to join The Hague Group is akin to erecting a giant flashing billboard in the middle of Times Square, loudly declaring its indifference to US concerns. It does not help that SA has happily ignored the ICC’s rulings when it comes to arresting figures such as Sudan’s former dictator Omar al-Bashir. 

Predictably, some local supporters of The Hague Group have hailed this as a bold collective move by the “Global South.” However, a closer look reveals that SA is by far the most significant member of a group that also includes Belize — a tiny Central American state with just over 400,000 residents. For good measure, the group also includes Cuba, a fact that will not be lost on Rubio, a native Floridian former senator and member of virulently anti-Castro Cuban exile community. 

Under normal circumstances this kind of diplomatic virtue signalling would be inconsequential. However, coming on the heels of SA’s support for Hamas after its attack on Israel, the Russian Lady R arms shipment scandal and its increasingly close ties to Iran, these actions are turning what could have been a minor setback into a full blown diplomatic car crash. 

It is astounding that SA’s ambassador to Washington allowed the department of international relations and co-operation to pursue such an ill-conceived manoeuvre in this environment. One way to regain footing with the US would be through a bold, symbolic gesture signalling that SA is serious about rebuilding ties. Several options exist, but the most obvious would be to publicly withdraw from The Hague Group and to reassign the ambassador to a post where he is not perceived as an adversary of the host country. 

Such gestures, though symbolic, would be appreciated by the Trump administration, which has a penchant for the theatrical. This would open the door to further engagement where SA can leverage its strategic location, abundant minerals and supportive public sentiment to help it reset relations to the country’s advantage. 

• Shulman is director of Middle East Africa Research Institute. 

Ambassador Rasool encourages ‘common cause’ with other countries after Trump ousts SA

SA’s ambassador to the US says the appropriate response is to be ‘resilient and patient’
National
1 day ago

MK party lays complaint of treason against AfriForum over Trump attack

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel says treason accusation by MK’s John Hlophe is absurd
National
17 hours ago

No SA law targets Afrikaners as a group, says Thuli Madonsela

The former public protector has criticised a 'toxic cocktail of ignorance, vested interest and malice'
National
21 hours ago

Afrikaners give a polite ‘no thanks’ to Trump’s emigration offer

Executive order to cut aid to SA over the recent Expropriation Act holds door open to resettlement in the US
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa envoys preparing to clarify SA’s foreign and domestic policies

Fears of further deterioration in SA-US relations as battle lines deepen
National
22 hours ago

Trump’s executive order heightens anxiety about SA exports to US

Business SA ‘very worried’ about continued participation in Agoa and its preferential access to American markets
National
1 day ago

Deep divisions the Expropriation Act aims to bridge

New law has reignited racial tensions as owners see it is an assault on property rights
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa worries over future US-SA ties

Trade remains unaffected by Trump move, but it is a product of bi-lateral relations, which have deteriorated between the two countries
National
2 days ago

US embassy confirms Pepfar programmes exempt from Trump’s freeze on SA aid

President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief has contributed more than R140bn to SA in the past 20 years
National
17 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: A painful reminder of racial ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Understanding why food prices ...
Opinion
3.
KGANKI MATABANE: Barloworld’s R23bn buyout — a ...
Opinion
4.
THANDO MZIMELA-NTULI: Pretoria and the Paul ...
Opinion
5.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump unleashed — the madness of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Ambassador Rasool encourages ‘common cause’ with other countries after Trump ...

National

MK party lays complaint of treason against AfriForum over Trump attack

National

No SA law targets Afrikaners as a group, says Thuli Madonsela

National

Afrikaners give a polite ‘no thanks’ to Trump’s emigration offer

National

Ramaphosa envoys preparing to clarify SA’s foreign and domestic policies

National

Trump’s executive order heightens anxiety about SA exports to US

National

Expropriation Act echoes apartheid, Zille tells court

National

Ramaphosa worries over future US-SA ties

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.