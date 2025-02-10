STEPHEN MEINTJES: Site value rating will only have win-win implications for SA

“The state must take reasonable legislative and other measures, within its available resources, to foster conditions that enable citizens to gain access to land on an equitable basis,” according to the constitution, section 25(5).
In an earlier article, I highlighted the irony of how the passage of the 2004 Municipal Property Rates Act, which abolished site value rating (SVR), led to a substantial increase in the number of vacant stands in urban areas just as the exodus from impoverished rural areas to the urban fringes accelerated (“How to fix apartheid’s spatial inequities,” January 28).
The inconvenient truth about the ongoing surge from the rural areas to the cities is that it is exacerbated by taxation. To begin with, not only is more than 28% of the cost of transport fuel contributed by levies — including for the Road Accident Fund, which is in any case highly regressive — but so is the general 15% VAT. Together they are tantamount to a penalty for anyone having the temerity to indulge in economic activity at a distance from the metros.
This applies especially to the former homelands, which in addition suffer from neglected infrastructure. Equitable taxation needs to take into account locational advantage, unlike our highly regressive current taxes.
There are certainly enormous economies of scale in providing public infrastructure in big cities. The lasting boost to economic activity in Gauteng of the pre-2010 World Cup Gautrain, stadium and motorway building boom is a case in point. In addition, the kind of dense human interaction that only occurs in cities promotes learning, creativity and innovation, which are important for productivity and economic prosperity.
These advantages are accurately reflected in land values, which are a measure of the extent to which the owner will benefit from having been granted security of tenure by the community on their land, which will include all the community-provided infrastructure, availability of skills, markets and countless other advantages.
To say that these advantages vary enormously is an understatement of note since they will, perforce, reflect the huge variances per square metre in wealth producing capacity of, say, the Sandton CBD at about R18,000m² as against R450/ha for arid land in the Northern Cape’s Pofadder area. So, the land in the Sandton site would be 400,000 times more valuable than near Pofadder.
What does this tell us about SA land?
Huge areas of SA are marginal. They have no taxable capacity. Yet, as we have seen they are taxed regardless. What is proposed here would begin to lighten this load and, as with SVR in the urban areas, ginger up activity in small towns with multiple vacant stands.
The bottom line to all this is that action now is required. This must be guided by the principle that land ownership is a responsibility, not a privilege, and that SA needs all of its land — fertile and arid, prime sites and marginal sites — to be put to good use. The inescapable fact that it varies hugely in value is addressed by the pragmatic measure of collecting rent via SVR accordingly.
Adequate and accurate market value based valuation skills, together with objective dispute resolution mechanisms, are a must, and the Treasury and SA Revenue Service will probably have to intervene at municipal level to ensure this is the case.
Urban areas throughout SA will come to life as vacant stands are sold and developed and the number of title deed-holding homeowners soars. Housing would be likely to take more of the increased supply of land given the general abundance of office space, thus reducing iniquitous commutes for millions of township dwellers.
Former homeland areas and the towns within them would benefit as vast areas of underutilised arable land are brought back into production with rational land use approval procedures, which could include rental agreements instead of income tax.Other rural areas would benefit from job opportunities created in towns with the reduction of regressive and other anti-rural “taxes on distance”.
Mining would commence a long overdue renaissance, with SA once again benefiting from its still vast mineral potential and, by tackling the scourge of illegal mining tackled head on, would also facilitate rehabilitation of substantial areas of currently unusable
Lee Kuan Yew, a socialist and key “founding father” of Singapore, insisted on pragmatic measures whereby private enterprise was welcomed. Over the decades the state bought 90% of the land, if necessary at pre-use change announcement prices, so it now gets up to half of its revenues, in various ways, from land. This facilitates the low taxes that propelled it from one of the poorest to one of the better off states in the world. SA likewise stands to benefit from reintroducing measures that have already been proven in practice.
The constitution is crystal clear — SA belongs to all who live in it. This has profound implications that need to be explored, but of one thing we can be sure in the meantime: in guaranteeing security of tenure to property owners the constitution did not intend for this to be “unused”, to the detriment of the ultimate owners, the people. This pragmatic, unspectacular, nuts-and-bolts, apolitical reversion to a previously successfully operating rating system is a no-brainer step that needs to be taken immediately.
Reintroducing SVR is well within the state’s “available resources” and,just as it was abolished by a “stroke of the pen” with the 2004 Municipal Property Rates Act, so can it be reinstated. In other words, it would have zero practical effect on the upcoming budget and, down the line, only win-win implications via the extra growth it stimulates.
It istherefore one of“the reasonable legislative and other measures” that state must take “to foster conditions that enable citizens to gain access to land on an equitable basis” and is imperative in terms of section 25(5) of the constitution.
• Meintjes, a retired equities analyst, is co-author of ‘Our Land, Our Rent, Our Jobs’.
