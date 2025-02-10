DAVID CHRISTIANSON: Conflict minerals are an intractable problem
The underlying problem is difficult to address and there are doubts about how much attention it is likely receive
It is no doubt an oversimplification to suggest that the conflict and violence that has flared up again in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is only about control over mineral resources. But no matter what strategic imperatives the various players in the region may have, conflict minerals clearly motivate, sustain and worsen the conflict.
The problem for the outside world is that initiatives to deal with the problem have proven ineffective. The standard mechanism is to certify the minerals used throughout the international supply chain, from pit to refinery and beyond to the manufactured goods market as “conflict free”. Smelters are a particularly intensive focus of this scrutiny. From this purely regulatory perspective the problem with informal, guerrilla and militia control is that the integrity of global supply chains is compromised, especially in electronics and low carbon technologies. ..
