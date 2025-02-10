Opinion

CARTOON: Trump’s trade blocks

10 February 2025 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Monday, February 10 2025
Monday, February 10 2025

Trump’s executive order heightens anxiety about SA exports to US

Business SA ‘very worried’ about continued participation in Agoa and its preferential access to American markets
National
6 hours ago

Ramaphosa worries over future US-SA ties

Trade remains unaffected by Trump move, but it is a product of bi-lateral relations, which have deteriorated between the two countries
National
1 day ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Trump unleashed — the madness of King Donald

US president is a master of chaos bent on violent vengeance
Opinion
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Proof of the Sona pudding will be in the eating

The test of the state of the nation speech will lie in what the government achieves in the year ahead
Opinion
6 hours ago
Friday, February 7 2025
Friday, February 7 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
KGANKI MATABANE: Barloworld’s R23bn buyout — a ...
Opinion
2.
JOHN STEENHUISEN: Understanding why food prices ...
Opinion
3.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Ramaphosa equipped to go toe to ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Early learning must come first
Opinion / Editorials
5.
LUNGILE MASHELE: ‘Just’ energy transition feeds ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.