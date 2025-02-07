VINCENT OBISIE-ORLU: Futureproofing African mining beyond persistent challenges
There needs to be commitments, concrete plans and collaborative action at the Mining Indaba
07 February 2025 - 05:00
Last year “positive disruption” was all the rage at the Mining Indaba. This year’s theme of “futureproofing African mining today” introduces a new dimension to the conversation — what does it mean to create a resilient and secure future for the continent’s mining industry amid increased geopolitical competition and disruption?
Africa’s mining future hinges on moving beyond raw material extraction towards downstream value addition, where economically sensible. This requires addressing long-standing internal challenges and adapting to a changing global landscape. ..
