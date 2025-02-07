TOBY SHAPSHAK: Millions of Africans could die because of Trump and Musk’s ‘stop-work order’
So much for the mistaken belief that smart people, or wealthy business people, can make a difference in the world — and in politics
07 February 2025 - 05:00
If ever the phrase “watching a train wreck in slow motion” was apt, this is it. SA-born Elon Musk driving the Trump Train through the US federal government is a disaster in the making.
The stopping of US foreign aid for three months is an unspeakable travesty on its own, let alone the shuttering of USAID, one of the greatest and most benevolent organisations on Earth...
