CLAUDIA PIZZOCRI: Soil, blood, DNA and identity
Birthright citizenship from the ‘American dream’ to the ‘Rainbow Nation’
Donald Trump’s inauguration in the US was swiftly followed by a series of executive orders across a wide range of issues, from immigration to citizenship, civil rights and trade. Some of these orders have already been challenged in various federal lawsuits across the US, including his order to end unrestricted birthright citizenship. As early as January 23, in Seattle, a senior US district judge issued an order blocking the policy from taking effect for 14 days. Litigation on this is far from over.
Birthright citizenship, as envisioned and enshrined in the US constitution, reflects the legal principle of jus soli (“right of soil”) in its widest application. The 14th constitutional amendment guarantees the citizenship of all children born in the US regardless of race, colour or ancestry, and irrespective of the parents’ or child’s immigration status. For some, it encapsulates, in their purest form, American values and the “American dream”. For others, it is responsible for cul...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.