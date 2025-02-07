Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa’s crises desk

07 February 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Friday, February 7 2025
Friday, February 7 2025

Ramaphosa unveils rescue plan for local government in Sona

Local government failings are a threat to Eskom and water boards, says president as he outlines sweeping changes
National
14 hours ago

WATCH: Ramaphosa delivers 2025 state of the nation address

The speech is the president’s first as leader of the government of national unity
National
16 hours ago

SA sets bold growth target, strips NHI from draft planning document

Ministers race to sign off development plan ahead of the budget and the state of the nation address
National
1 day ago

Lamola says SA puts ‘rule of law at the forefront’ after US snub of G20 summit

Minister of international relations and co-operation affirms the country’s commitment to sovereignty and democracy
National
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Time for cool heads

Ramaphosa has to be commended for his reaction to Trump’s funding threats, but Mantashe’s confrontational approach is risky
Opinion
3 days ago
Thursday, February 6 2025
Thursday, February 6 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Musk living proof BEE bars SA growth
Opinion / Columnists
2.
CARTOON: Trump ‘confiscating’ land
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa must address municipal debt ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
S’THEMBISO MSOMI: Foreign policy to take centre ...
Opinion
5.
HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: What comes after Sadc ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.