S’THEMBISO MSOMI: Foreign policy to take centre stage in Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona
The ANC, DA and other GNU members have been guilty of playing to the gallery and deepening divisions on matters in which they are actually not too far apart
06 February 2025 - 13:20
When planning for 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his team would have known that international relations would be among key topics for his administration.
With the world’s most powerful nations expected to gather in SA in November for the annual Group of 20 (G20) summit, the country’s position on various international trade issues as well as its sometimes-contentious stance on geopolitical subjects would come under much sharper global scrutiny. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.