NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: US burns cash while Brics reap benefits of low-cost AI

In ancient China silk was so valuable it was sometimes used as a form of currency, with foreign kings and noblemen paying high prices for the cloth. The Chinese emperor issued an imperial decree making it illegal to export silkworms or their eggs. Anyone caught trying to smuggle the insects was put to death and the science of silk making was kept a secret for hundreds of years.
Of course, silkworms were eventually smuggled out of China. One legend has it that two monks hid eggs inside a bamboo pole and smuggled them to Byzantium in the sixth century. Another tale tells of a Chinese princess who was married off to a Westerner and hid the worms in her hair.
The moral of the story is that technology is inevitably disseminated worldwide, and even the strictest controls prove ineffectual in the long run. In the modern world this process takes place even faster. This can be seen in the higher adoption rates of AI in Brics countries and the rapid rollout of low-cost Chinese AI models while US platforms struggle to turn a profit.
While US firms are sinking billions into developing cutting-edge AI models, emerging markets are making the most of the technology. According to the Boston Consulting Group’s global consumer sentiment index, Indians are twice as likely as Americans to use ChatGPT, with other Brics nations such as the United Arab Emirates, Brazil and SA ranking higher than the US, UK and Japan.
One of the most striking findings from the report is the correlation between a country’s age profile and its propensity to make use of AI, with countries with younger populations taking the lead.
The implications of this trend are profound as emerging markets are not just passive consumers of Western technology. They are active participants in its evolution. For instance, Indian start-ups are leveraging AI to address local challenges, from healthcare to agriculture, often in ways that Western developers had not envisioned.
For example, Brazil has been a pioneer in leveraging AI to tackle corruption in the public sector. Given the impracticality of manually reviewing all government contracts, the country developed an AI system to combat fraud in public procurement. Their AI system analyses contract data to detect suspicious transactions, excessive pricing and conflicts of interest. After processing hundreds of thousands of procurement cases, it has saved the Brazilian government billions.
DeepSeek
As such, while the West continues to invest heavily in AI development there is growing evidence that the economic benefits of these new technologies will flow to the Brics instead. OpenAI lost $5bn last year and is still losing money on its $200 per month “pro” subscription service. With new large language models from China emerging as cost-effective competitors, the future looks bleak for US firms that had hoped to profit from the technology.
The story of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI start-up, illustrates how emerging markets are not only adopting AI but also innovating in ways that challenge Western dominance. DeepSeek has developed an AI model that delivers performance comparable to the best US-based models at a fraction of the cost. This achievement is particularly remarkable given the constraints imposed on the developers by US sanctions.
DeepSeek’s success is a testament to the ingenuity of Chinese scientists, who have optimised the algorithms and communication frameworks to extract maximum performance from limited hardware. By some estimates DeepSeek is able to match or even surpass well-known US based models such as ChatGPT and Gemini with less than one 10th of the computing power. This has led to significantly lower build out and operating costs.
The result is that while OpenAI has raised $6.6bn in funding and ChatGPT-5 could cost as much as $2.5bn to train, the latest version of DeepSeek was apparently created on a budget of less than $6m. DeepSeek’s “mixture-of-experts” protocol is also more efficient, making it 30 times cheaper to run. This is a potential nightmare for the Nasdaq that keeps getting scarier.
TikTok owner ByteDance recently unveiled its own Doubao-1.5-pro model, priced at just 2 yuan per million tokens, which is even cheaper. ByteDance is known for its optimised server clusters and network technology, which allows it to reduce hardware costs and lower prices. This is likely to lead to increased global adoption of Chinese AI models — to the chagrin of US investors.
Decentralised
The implications of these breakthroughs are far-reaching. As emerging markets produce high-quality AI models at significantly lower costs, this undermines the profitability of Western tech giants that have invested billions in the technology. This shift could also lead to a more decentralised AI ecosystem, with innovation hubs emerging in developing countries usually thought of as peripheral to the global tech landscape.
Historically, countries with lower levels of productivity have always closed the gap on countries with higher levels of productivity because they simply have more productive potential to unlock. The same trend is taking place at an accelerated pace in the field of AI.
Countries with higher wages also have a stronger incentive to replace workers. This could lead to a reduction in consumption and economic activity in rich countries without materially improving citizen’s quality of life. This scenario is easy enough to imagine for anyone who has had to deal with a chatbot instead of real person when contact a service provider.
In contrast, poorer countries could experience higher growth rates as AI technology improves educational outcomes and increases agricultural and manufacturing output. This could lead to a narrowing of the global wealth gap, with AI ultimately serving as a levelling force rather than an excuse for irrational exuberance in tech stocks.
As AI continues to evolve it is becoming increasingly clear that its future will be shaped by a global ecosystem of innovation. While the US may have taken an early lead, the Brics have already overtaken the West, and emerging markets are poised to play an increasingly important role in adopting and adapting this technology.
TOBY SHAPSHAK: DeepSeek ushers in a new age of cheaper AI models
• Shubitz is an independent Brics analyst.
