LENIAS HWENDA: US aid pullback could be Africa’s moment of catharsis

Workers unload Ebola relief aid from a cargo flight organised by USAID n Harbel, Liberia, in this 2014 file photo. Picture: JOHN MOORE/GETTY IMAGES
Former African Development Bank president Donald Kaberuka has warned the continent that it cannot continue to outsource the security of its population’s health to others.
The new US administration’s immediate “stop work” order on existing foreign assistance and pause on new aid could be a cathartic moment for Africa.
The US is a major donor for health in Africa. Across the continent ministries of health in Kenya, Zimbabwe and others that rely heavily on US government funding have been receiving notifications to cease all US funded activities, leaving health programming in tremendous jeopardy.
The order, sweeping in scope, also asks countries to review work done by third parties “and issue stop work, partial termination or suspension orders for work related to diversity, equity and inclusion”.
An appropriate response by Africa would be to increase domestic funding and drastically reduce reliance in aid funding, with the aim of eventually eliminating it entirely.
The region faces deep structural issues that shackle it and make weaning itself off aid difficult. Nevertheless, find solutions it must, for it stands on the precipice of a crisis of biblical proportions.
Repercussions of the US foreign policy will be brutal. International AIDS Society president Beatriz Grinsztejn describes it as “a matter of life or death.” The US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar) “provides life-saving antiretrovirals for more than 20-million people”, she says, and stopping its funding “essentially stops their HIV treatment... If that happens, people are going to die and HIV will resurge.”
The DA, part of SA’s government of national unity, explains that in 2024 SA benefited from $453m in direct funding, with $439m allocated for 2025. This funding is critical to sustain life-saving treatment for South Africans, as well as support services for babies and orphans.”
Kenya is already reporting supply chain disruptions for essential medical commodities such as HIV treatment, malaria and TB drugs. According to The New York Times, “distribution of HIV medication to poor countries has been stopped and Pepfar’s computer systems are going offline” possibly never to return. All health programmes will be affected including those less politically visible.
Disease outbreaks have accelerated in Africa, with more than 200 cases reported in 2024 alone, a significant increase from 2023 according to the Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC). The World Health Organisation (WHO) normally supports outbreak responses, but US funding withdrawal may limit its ability to do so unless another donor plugs the funding gap.
The Africa CDC gets 90% of its funding from external sources, which also limits its capacity. A 5-million healthcare worker shortage and that it imports 90 % of its medicines, 99% of vaccines and 100% of its medical devices, further hobbles Africa’s outbreak response capacity.
A floundering Pandemic Treaty means multilateralism will not provide the answers. According to the Guardian’s Heather Stewart, this is an era where “nationalism is in” and “grand global ideals, not so much”. Those who champion global solutions seem “like voices from another age”.
The reality is that it is not just US rethinking aid.Aid has been declining for years. In 2022 it reached its lowest level in a decade. The UK has slashed its aid budget and is unlikely to reinstate it because it needs to “deal with the National Health Service” before it can help people elsewhere.
How should African governments respond to this crisis? By honouring their Abuja Declaration commitment to increase domestic financing for health. Debt repayments are swallowing up huge chunks of government revenue, with 32 countries spending “more on debt servicing than on health”.
Governments must nevertheless urgently find collaborative and sustainable alternatives to mitigate the looming devastating consequences of over-reliance on aid. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development estimates that Africa loses about $60bn a year in illicit financial flows.
A 2023 Tax Transparency in Africa progress report showed €1.69bn gains in additional revenue from voluntary disclosures, implementing information exchange mechanisms and rigorous offshore investigations. Could this be a feasible source of new revenue going forward?
Commenting on how the Africa CDC is navigating the challenge posed by the US withdrawal from the WHO, director-general Jean Kaseya said: “At the continental level we are engaging with the new US administration to explore opportunities for leveraging resources and support to advance the African agenda.”
Africans may not find this response adequate or reassuring, but perhaps it will be the last straw that breaks the camel’s back and forces African governments to act.
• Hwenda is founder and CEO of Medicines for Africa.
