HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: What comes after Sadc force’s total mission failure in DRC?
Negotiate an elegant withdrawal or mount a major operation to relieve the Sadc forces at Sake and Goma
06 February 2025 - 05:00
The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) force in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was supposedly deployed to “support [the DRC] to neutralise negative forces and armed groups in the eastern DRC”.
Instead, the Sadc force has itself been neutralised by the M23 rebel group and, if reports are correct, Rwandan forces. Its troops are essentially confined to their base in Sake and the base at Goma airport. That represents complete mission failure, and Sadc and SA need to understand and accept this as the starting point in considering what to do next. ..
