Opinion

CARTOON: Trump ‘confiscating’ land

06 February 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, February 6 2025
Thursday, February 6 2025

Trump’s ‘Riviera’ plan for Gaza condemned worldwide

‘He’s totally lost it ... It’s like a bad, sick joke," says US Democratic senator Chris Murphy
World
17 hours ago

Donald Trump says US wants to take over Gaza Strip

The US president’s plan would shatter decades of US policy towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict
World
1 day ago

Presidency details Cyril Ramaphosa’s call with Elon Musk

Errol Musk says an adviser to the president called him to ask him to arrange the call
National
1 day ago

Elon Musk wades in on ‘racist’ SA laws after Ramaphosa responds to Trump

Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya urges ‘brother’ Musk to talk constructively with the SA president
National
2 days ago

Why Trump is reacting to the Expropriation Act

Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the country’s land policy after the US president threatened to cut off funding because of ‘land confiscations’
National
2 days ago
Wednesday, February 5 2025
Wednesday, February 5 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Time for cool heads
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TOM EATON: US back as bartender in saloon where ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
MICHAEL AVERY: Trump aims tariffs cannon at SA as ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MARTIN VAN STADEN: DA’s acceptance of ...
Opinion
5.
NEVA MAKGETLA: SA will have to fast-track a ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.