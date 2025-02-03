KIM POLLEY: Corporate SA must address executive pay with transparency

SA’s entrenched inequality is no secret. With a Gini coefficient of 0.63 — one of the highest globally — and two-thirds of households earning less than R8,000 a month, the disparity between the haves and have-nots remains a defining feature of our society.
Against this backdrop, the 2024 Companies Amendment Act has introduced much-needed reform, forcing corporate SA to address executive pay with greater transparency and accountability. This legislation throws down a gauntlet to boards across the country. It demands that they stop talking about fairness and start proving it.
It’s a believing that couldn’t come at a better time. The act, signed into law in mid-2024, makes significant changes to how companies approach remuneration. Among its key provisions, public and state-owned companies must now:
Seek shareholder approval of their remuneration policies at annual general meetings (AGMs). If rejected, boards must revise and resubmit the policy.
Disclose detailed remuneration information, including pay disparities between the top 5% of earners and the lowest-paid workers, as well as the average and median pay of all employees.
These measures mark a critical step forward, offering stakeholders clear insights into how corporate remuneration practices contribute — or fail to contribute — to economic inclusivity.
But let’s be clear: compliance with these new rules is the baseline, not the finish line. Transparency alone won’t dismantle a culture of executive entitlement. It’s up to boards to seize this moment and redefine how they reward leadership.
The core question isn’t about whether executives should be well compensated — it’s about what they are being compensated for. In SA many remuneration packages are still tied to short-term financial metrics that prioritise shareholder returns over long-term stability and sustainability.
If we’re serious about change, executive incentives must expand to include metrics that reflect the broader health of the organisation and its effect on society. Employee retention, skills development and meaningful contributions to local economies should be rewarded alongside financial growth.
Research shows that fair treatment of employees is not only ethical but profitable. In the US companies listed on the “100 Best Companies to Work For” consistently outperform their peers by 2%-3% annually. There’s no reason SA’s businesses can’t replicate this success by adopting a more balanced approach to remuneration.
Adding urgency to this transformation is the changing face of SA’s workforce. Millennials and Gen Z employees — who already make up a significant portion of workers — demand more from their employers. For these generations, corporate responsibility is nonnegotiable. They expect companies to take clear, measurable action on issues like inequality, environmental sustainability and social justice.
Failing to adapt to these expectations isn’t just bad optics, it’s bad business. Companies that ignore the values of younger workers risk alienating talent, losing consumer trust and falling behind in a marketplace increasingly driven by purpose as much as profit.
The Companies Amendment Act is a chance for corporate SA to move beyond platitudes and take meaningful action. Boards must grapple with tough questions: are executives truly earning their multimillion-rand packages? And if not, what message does that send to the workforce keeping their businesses afloat?
This is not a call to demonise success or vilify high earners. It’s about balance. Fair pay structures are critical not only for addressing inequality but for building an economy that works for everyone.
SA’s business leaders face a choice. They can comply with the new rules grudgingly, sticking to the bare minimum, or they can embrace the chance to lead. Those who take the latter path will do more than earn public trust — they’ll set the standard for a corporate culture that values people as much as profit.
• Polley is managing partner: UK & Ireland, and senior emerging markets adviser, at Instinctif Partners.
KIM POLLEY: Corporate SA must address executive pay with transparency
Boards must seize this moment and redefine how they reward leadership
