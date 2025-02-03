DEANNE CHATTERTON: SA’s equity story needs clarity, consistency and timing
SA must foster trust, reinforce stability and showcase a nation ready to attract investment
03 February 2025 - 05:00
This year presents SA with a pivotal opportunity to showcase its potential, despite lagging challenges resulting from the years of economic erosion, state capture and infrastructure decay.
Encouraging signs of recovery are, however, emerging — renewed interest from foreign and domestic investors, improving business sentiment and a downward trend in interest rates. Adding to this momentum, SA is hosting both the Group of 20 (G20) and the Business 20 (B20), positioning the country firmly in the global spotlight...
