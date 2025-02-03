ADAM CRAKER AND JACOB MOGALE: Trust in SA’s public sector won’t rebuild itself

January can be a challenging month in SA if we’re not careful.
Fresh from a summer break, our renewed spirits and convictions are eager to prove that, despite all macro indicators still signalling a crisis, this is the year of positive change, more jobs, consistent and reliable growth, and rapid investment that translates into vital infrastructure projects.
January 2025 brought unique sparks of hope. We are about six months into our government of national unity, and there is a strong sentiment that our economy can roar back to life in a relatively stable political environment that is seemingly pursuing the right goals: policy certainty, energy solutions, capital builds, better education and more private sector investment.
However, for businesses, civil society and everyday citizens to truly believe and trust in a transformed public sector we will need much more, or the goodwill will run dry. Rebuilding trust in SA’s public sector is a monumental task, but it is critical for the country’s development, stability and growth.
Trust is the cornerstone of a functioning democracy and an effective government. We know all too well that when people lose faith in their leaders and public institutions the social fabric weakens, and progress becomes increasingly difficult to achieve.
We have been living with the harsh and unequal consequences of a low-trust environment for far too long, but fixing this mess is not something the public sector can do alone, nor should it be expected to.
Six key principles should guide and inform how the public and private sectors, including businesses and civil society, can collaborate with decisiveness and enthusiasm to build better trust in the public sector and with one another.
Transparency and accountability. SA’s public sector must make transparency a non-negotiable standard. A government that is not transparent in its decision-making processes and actions fosters suspicion and distrust. Clear communication with the public, open access to information and visible accountability mechanisms are essential. This also means government and public sector institutions must be willing to share their decisions and rationale with the public, especially on financial allocations and project priorities. Public access to information through open databases, official reports and citizen-facing communication platforms can facilitate greater scrutiny and engagement. Holding public officials accountable for misconduct and inefficiency will assure the public that their concerns matter, and that leaders and representatives are answerable for their conduct (and misconduct).
Delivery on promises. A government that consistently delivers on its promises strengthens public confidence. This requires rigorous planning, regular progress monitoring and a focus on service delivery. Conversely, trust is eroded when governments fail to deliver on their promises. Whether it’s infrastructure development, healthcare services or basic education reform, the public sector must prioritise expedient service delivery to meet its commitments. Effective project management, proper resource allocation and clear timelines are key to ensuring government projects don’t become bogged down in inefficiency or corruption.
Open engagement with citizens and business. Public trust cannot be built in isolation. Active engagement with citizens and business, seeking their input and involving them in decision-making processes over and above basic legislative notice periods, is essential to making people feel seen and valued.
An active and ethical private sector. While focus must be on the public sector, rebuilding trust also requires the private sector to play an active and ethical role. Corruption and unethical behaviour when business deals with government further erodes public confidence. Every actor in the private sector must hold him- or herself to high ethical standards in all interactions with public bodies. This means avoiding any form or perception of bribery and corruption, fostering fair competition and promoting transparency. Public-private partnerships should have trust as their foundation, too, with clear agreements on roles, responsibilities and accountability if things go wrong.
Going beyond corporate social responsibility reporting. A genuine and long-term commitment to supporting initiatives that align with the public’s social and environmental rights and goals demonstrates a meaningful investment in the wellbeing of our communities. The time is now, before financial years end, to start these endeavours, and can be as simple as contacting your local primary school and asking to join their learn-to-read programme or participating in a park cleanup.
Innovating. The Oxford Dictionary defines the verb “innovate” as “changing something established”. Innovating is often made harder than it needs to be in SA. We need to move beyond impressive promises and vague goals of “supercharging innovation” towards concrete and real-world, everyday changes for the better. Innovation doesn’t require huge budgets or ground-breaking ideas. It just requires fresh thinking and trust that something will come from it. Everyone who has interacted with any government service knows at least one way that experience could be improved. Combined with available digital technologies, service delivery, data management and enhanced citizen engagement can be rapidly achieved. Right now, simple and free technology exists to enable real-time tracking of government projects and public spending. Why must we wait for budget announcements from the Treasury, or another investigative journalism exposé, to know the truth? This alone can significantly increase transparency and build trust.
We’d be fools to think rebuilding trust in SA’s public sector can be achieved over the next 11 months. Make no mistake, it will require consistent effort, open dialogue and a commitment from across the public and private sectors and civil society to work together. It will need years of determined action, but if we want to achieve lasting social and economic progress, a more equal society and sky-high employment, we must embark on this road to reckoning right now.
• Craker is CEO and Mogale head of public sector, at iqbusiness.
ADAM CRAKER AND JACOB MOGALE: Trust in SA’s public sector won’t rebuild itself
Six key principles should guide the public and private sectors in building better trust in the public sector and with one another
January can be a challenging month in SA if we’re not careful.
Fresh from a summer break, our renewed spirits and convictions are eager to prove that, despite all macro indicators still signalling a crisis, this is the year of positive change, more jobs, consistent and reliable growth, and rapid investment that translates into vital infrastructure projects.
January 2025 brought unique sparks of hope. We are about six months into our government of national unity, and there is a strong sentiment that our economy can roar back to life in a relatively stable political environment that is seemingly pursuing the right goals: policy certainty, energy solutions, capital builds, better education and more private sector investment.
However, for businesses, civil society and everyday citizens to truly believe and trust in a transformed public sector we will need much more, or the goodwill will run dry. Rebuilding trust in SA’s public sector is a monumental task, but it is critical for the country’s development, stability and growth.
Trust is the cornerstone of a functioning democracy and an effective government. We know all too well that when people lose faith in their leaders and public institutions the social fabric weakens, and progress becomes increasingly difficult to achieve.
We have been living with the harsh and unequal consequences of a low-trust environment for far too long, but fixing this mess is not something the public sector can do alone, nor should it be expected to.
Six key principles should guide and inform how the public and private sectors, including businesses and civil society, can collaborate with decisiveness and enthusiasm to build better trust in the public sector and with one another.
We’d be fools to think rebuilding trust in SA’s public sector can be achieved over the next 11 months. Make no mistake, it will require consistent effort, open dialogue and a commitment from across the public and private sectors and civil society to work together. It will need years of determined action, but if we want to achieve lasting social and economic progress, a more equal society and sky-high employment, we must embark on this road to reckoning right now.
• Craker is CEO and Mogale head of public sector, at iqbusiness.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Metros a drag on SA growth, study says
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Managing the inherent squabbles of the GNU
NATASHA MARRIAN: Eye on the (Joburg) prize for the DA
EDITORIAL: Wanted: The leader we were promised
IMF urges SA to cut the red tape to boost growth and jobs
ANC plans further municipal interventions to woo back voters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.