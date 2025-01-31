RYAN CUMMINGS: Are Ramaphosa and Kagame moving towards démarche or detente?

President Cyril Ramaphosa, left, and Rwanda President Paul Kagame are shown at a meeting in April 2024 in this file photo. Picture: LUKE DRAY/GALLO IMAGES
In a striking social media post on January 29 Rwandan President Paul Kagame took aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing him of misrepresenting their recent conversation about the situation in Goma, capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) North Kivu province.
At the heart of the dispute is the conflict in the region, where SA troops, part of a regional peacekeeping force, are engaged with Rwanda-backed rebels. These rebels claim to be protecting the Tutsi population from Hutu extremists, the group that was responsible for the 1994 Rwandan genocide.
Kagame’s anger was sparked by several aspects of Ramaphosa’s statement, which had been shared on social media. The SA president claimed that 13 members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) had been killed by the Rwanda-backed rebels, not by friendly fire as he and Kagame had purportedly agreed was the case.
Kagame also took issue with Ramaphosa’s characterisation of the Rwandan military as a “militia” and the regional force in the DRC as a peacekeeping mission. In a combative tone, Kagame declared that SA was in no position to mediate the conflict, and that Rwanda would not hesitate to respond to any confrontations from the SA government.
This flare-up between the two leaders is emblematic of the deeper tension between Rwanda and SA that has been simmering for years, but has recently been stoked by the situation in the DRC.
For more than a decade SA has offered sanctuary to dissidents from authoritarian regimes, including those critical of Kagame’s government who it has sought to silence. The most notable example was the 2014 assassination of Kagame’s former ally-turned-critic Patrick Karegeya in Johannesburg, an act widely believed to have been orchestrated by Rwandan agents.
The murder, which followed a failed attempt on another Kagame critic, Kayumba Nyamwasa, was a turning point. It led to the expulsion of Rwandan diplomats from SA, and Rwanda retaliated by expelling SA diplomats in kind. While relations had gradually normalised by 2019 with the reopening of SA’s embassy in Rwanda, the two countries have remained on opposite sides of key international issues.
SA’s unwavering support of the International Criminal Court (ICC), and its recent push for an investigation into alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza, is another point of contention. Kagame, by contrast, has been vocal in his criticism of the ICC and has expressed support for Israel’s right to self-defence. Differences in views on human rights, governance and the reform of the AU only add fuel to the fire.
However, the rhetoric from Kagame is not just about ideological differences. It speaks volumes about his broader ambitions in the DRC.
Despite Kagame’s combative rhetoric, it seems unlikely that Rwanda and SA will engage in direct hostilities.
While he has expressed a willingness to engage in peacebuilding discussions, his long-term goal in the DRC appears to be the establishment of a proxy government in the east. This would serve as a buffer against Hutu extremist groups like the FDLR, which have taken refuge in North and South Kivu, and would give Rwanda access to valuable mineral resources in the region.
This geopolitical game is not just about military dominance but about securing Rwanda’s strategic interests. These interests would be better served with SA’s departure from the DRC, where its presence serves as a key stumbling block to Kagame’s aspirations.
But what does this spat mean for Rwanda-SA relations?Despite Kagame’s combative rhetoric, it seems unlikely that Rwanda and SA will engage in direct hostilities. Both nations understand the catastrophic consequences of such an escalation.For Kagame, the goal may not be full-scale war with SA but rather the gradual removal of SANDF troops from the region.
SA, on the other hand, faces increasing domestic pressure to withdraw its forces, particularly as the SANDF grapples with resource shortages. Any major hostilities would risk drawing in other countries and destabilising the region even further, something both Rwanda and SA are keen to avoid.
The more probable outcome is a sharp rupture in diplomatic ties. SA may opt for a démarche, perhaps recalling its diplomats or even expelling the Rwandan envoy, actions that would undoubtedly be reciprocated by Kigali. Such a diplomatic fallout would reverberate beyond politics and into the economic realm. SA companies operating in Rwanda, like MTN and Shoprite, could face retaliation in the form of anticompetitive behaviour by the Rwandan state.
That said, developments such as a severance in trade ties or reciprocal entry restrictions on Rwandan and SA nationals would probably occur only in a dramatic escalation from the current level of acrimony — a scenario that is not immediately anticipated.
While the battle for influence in the DRC unfolds, one thing is clear: Kagame and Ramaphosa are locked in a high-stakes game where every move, every statement, carries significant weight — not just for the Great Lakes region, but for their nations’ broader geopolitical futures.
• Cummings is a director at Signal Risk.
