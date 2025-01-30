RYAN CUMMINGS AND RONAK GOPALDAS: Mining sovereignty and power struggles in West Africa
Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger are aligning with Russia and rewriting rules of engagement
30 January 2025 - 05:00
The sight of helicopters ferrying 3 tonnes of gold from the Loulo-Gounkoto mining complex to Mali’s state-owned Banque Malienne de Solidarite in January symbolised a seismic shift in West Africa’s mining sector.
Worth about $245m, the seized physical gold stocks encapsulate the tension between multinational mining corporations and increasingly assertive military-led governments in the region. What lies beneath these disputes is a volatile mix of nationalism, geopolitics and a fundamental recalibration of who holds the cards in Africa’s resource wealth. ..
