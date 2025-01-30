KHADEEJA BASSIER: Understanding AI means knowing when slow is better than fast

Management consultant Peter Drucker purportedly coined the phrase “culture eats strategy for breakfast”. While nobody was looking, technology stealthily ate the lion’s share of culture. We have all become beholden to being permanently accessible and instantaneously responsive.
The “blue ticked” phenomenon sends recipients down spirals of self-doubt and sows the seeds of relationship destruction if not remedied with an acceptable reason for the delayed response. Speed is prized over reflection, summaries preferred to essays. As December 2024 and Elon Musk showed us, 280 characters are deemed sufficient to detonate bills in progress.
While we doggedly chase after shorter and quicker, we have become bombarded by multiple media, and in it we have also lost the ability to attend and focus. Our collective lament about the inability to do "deep work" has become a familiar refrain, yet we seem powerless to resist the pull of instant gratification and rapid response.
Technology’s hold on shifting norms of acceptability is not new. The advent of the printing press in the 15thcentury is thought to have been a major contributor to the Salem witch trials, which resulted in tens of thousands of people being executed. Witch-hunting manuals were published in a medium that was thought to be indisputable.
In a way, the printing press ushered in the original wave of mis- and dis-information at scale. Society ultimately figured out safeguards in response — gatekeepers and centralisation — but it took time and there were significant casualties in the process.
Technology of yore was, of course, not digital. And with digital comes a speed of change (and lack of gatekeeping) that feels overwhelming. We are witnessing several lifetimes of technological change and consequential effects on norms and ways of behaviour in a condensed time frame.
Case in point: in drafting this article I had to consciously hold myself back from asking Claude, Anthropic’s generative AI tool, for a first draft. I have become weirdly averse to “blinking cursor” syndrome on a blank page. There is comfort in seeing a prepopulated screen in front of me.
There is something oddly medicinal in not having to confront the vastness of uncertainty represented by a blank page, and with the latest developments in my conversation partner, Claude, this mental trick is immediately accessible. It does not escape me that faster is not always better, but the technology has made it difficult to resist the temptation.
The Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse of 2023 offered an illustration of when speed becomes our enemy. What might have been contained as a manageable liquidity challenge transformed into a fully blown crisis within hours, as social media and instantaneous digital banking enabled the fastest bank run in history. In less than 24 hours depositors attempted to withdraw tens of billions of dollars. When fear (or any human emotion) meets technological efficiency as the multiplier, the results can be devastating.
It is this very dynamic that Robert Sutton and Huggy Rao explore in The Friction Project, which posits that the Rosetta Stone to effective businesses is making the right things easier and the wrong things harder. One of the canonical examples they provide of "bad friction" is in healthcare. There has been a move to require doctors to maintain rigorous electronic health records. This has resulted in doctors listening less, suffering from higher rates of burnout symptoms, and ultimately delivering no visible improvement to patient outcomes.
Conversely, the example of good friction is where the decision is complicated, has far-reaching consequences, or is about something new and creative, which is when “the best leaders require their people to slow down and think deeply about what they’re doing so they can get it right”.
I would extend this theory to individuals and how we allocate our time in the face of a cultural tidal wave that tells us faster is better. Author and educator Neil Postman argues compellingly that we are all "great abbreviators" and what ideas are convenient to express inevitably become the important content of a culture. More simply put, the medium is the message. And in the age of AI the medium is efficiency.
The age of AI brings indisputable benefits. One of these will be that we can do things faster. The upside of embracing more efficiency is manifold — in asset management it means we can spend more time on value-adding activities and less on the commoditised. The downside will be the temptation to assume that everything ought to be done more quickly, confusing the commodified with the differentiated.
This would be a grave lack of judgment. We should remind ourselves that worthwhile pursuits always take time — the pursuits where we strive for variety, depth, grace and precision. True threads of insight will always be the product of discipline, skill and endurance. All new technologies do is shift the bar and redefine the output of that discipline.
An example of this would be investment analysis. The temptation would be to use AI to answer the question whether a stock is a buy or sell. But this would be confusing the differentiated for the commoditised. True value creation does not come from groupthink. Instead, AI opens the portal of exploration in previously unimagined ways. Analysts can now experiment and better understand entire industry ecosystems, competitive moats and emerging threatsinstantaneously.
The technology enables us to go down these rabbit holes far faster than before, as suddenly we have on-tap PhD experts in very niche dimensions. This doesn’t mean we will be spending less time in total analysing stocks, but instead what is good enough has shifted to a whole new level.
In the spirit of the month of January and New Year’s resolutions, I set out to continue to embrace technological innovation with gusto, but to be circumspect about accepting the "culture of efficiency" as the altar at which I worship. The SVB collapse stands as a cautionary parable of our time. In our rush to harness technology’s speed, we are recalibrating our social compact with unintended consequences.
As we move deeper into 2025, perhaps our greatest innovation will be knowing when to slow down; recognising that our most imaginative leaps forward often come not from the instantaneous response but from the measured pause, the deeper reflection, and yes, even the occasional inefficiency that allows true insight to emerge.
• Bassier is COO at Ninety One.
