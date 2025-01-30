Opinion

CARTOON: DRC’s fraught diplomacy

30 January 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Thursday, January 30 2025
Thursday, January 30 2025

Ramaphosa blames M23 and Rwanda soldiers for surge in DRC fighting

SA actively pushing for a ceasefire through various diplomatic forums, including the UN Security Council
National
19 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Action and not words

Rwanda president has used human tragedy to justify interference in DRC affairs
Opinion
1 day ago

DRC cuts ties with Rwanda as nine SA peacekeepers killed

Congo and its allies say they have pushed back M23 fighters, who were advancing on the provincial capital Goma
World
3 days ago

Why is the M23 insurgency escalating in eastern DRC?

The conflict has reached Goma, worsening a humanitarian crisis in a region that suffered two wars between 1996 and 2003
World
2 days ago

Nearly 300 foreign mercenaries in DRC surrender to UN peacekeepers

Soldiers for hire from France, Romania and other countries ‘relieved to be going home’
World
17 hours ago
Wednesday, January 29 2025
Wednesday, January 29 2025
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: DeepSeek upends AI arms race
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Unmasking a racist assassin
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: Sigh. This may be the last rate cut
Opinion / Editorials
4.
STEPHEN MEINTJES: How to fix apartheid’s spatial ...
Opinion
5.
NEIL MANTHORP: SA20 hits the sweet spot with ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.