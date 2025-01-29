OSAGYEFO MAZWAI: Rate cuts can keep the SA growth engine running

The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/GALLO IMAGES
The SA Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) is set to meet this week to make its first interest rate decision of the year. There are varying opinions on the extent to which the Bank will cut rates at this meeting and over the coming year.
At the time of writing the SA Forward Rate Agreements (FRAs) were pricing in only one 25 basis points (bps) cut this year. While a 25 bps cut would be welcome, it would be a disappointing outcome given that SA’s economic engine requires additional fire power to ignite stronger economic growth.
With a large portion of the data pertaining to the fourth quarter having been released, it is worth highlighting some of the key dynamics that are played out. These form part of the reasons SA retail sales surprised meaningfully to the upside in November.
Our internal model suggests that growth in household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) should be between 2% and 4.5% year on year for the final quarter of 2024. The key drivers were two 25 bps cuts, lower fuel prices due to a stronger rand-dollar exchange rate as well as lower brent crude prices, and the implemented two-pot withdrawal system.
As we progress through the first quarter of 2025 there are some reasons to advocate for the Bank to continue cutting interest rates to support the economy.
Two-pot a once off?
Under the assumption that all two-pot withdrawals for the tax year happened between October and December, this year’s first quarter growth will probably lose a consumption boost from the two-pot system, which we estimate was somewhere between 1.5% and 3%. This is particularly significant when considering the contribution of the two-pot system to the aggregate numbers of the 2%-4.5% boost to HFCE highlighted above for the last quarter. The two-pot contribution to household consumption expenditure for this quarter should essentially fall towards zero, assuming most withdrawals have already occurred and been spent.
Less support this quarter from rand-adjusted petrol prices
A weaker rand and higher brent crude prices haves eroded some of the magnitude of the boost in consumption expenditure from the fourth quarter of 2024. During this period, rand-adjusted petrol prices implied a 0.9% boost to consumption relative to the year before, but recent trends in rand-adjusted petrol prices suggest that petrol prices will only boost consumption by 0.2%-0.3% this quarter, unless the price of brent crude falls and the rand strengthens against the dollar.
According to the data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), we should expect an 8.6% increase in inland 95 unleaded petrol prices next month (a proxy for economy-wide petrol prices). Even so, we should remember that petrol prices at the R22.47/l expected in February are lower than the R23.24/l paid on average last year, and the 2024 peak of R25.49 in May.
What about the SARB?
This then leaves us with a situation where each 25 bps cut can be expected to boost household consumption expenditure by about 0.24%. We estimate that the two previous 25 bps cuts have added 0.48% to household final consumption expenditure. If the Bank only cuts interest rates by 25 bps one more time this year, the total boost to household consumption from this source will be about 0.72%. Taking the other considerations mentioned above into account, the aggregate boost to consumption expenditure this quarter should be about 1%.
Since HFCE makes up about 60% of GDP, the boost to GDP should be about 0.6%. This may not be sufficient to support a strong economic recovery and getting overall GDP above the 2.5% needed to sustainably create jobs. Growth forecasts for SA in 2025 are currently at 1.66%, which presumably includes the factors mentioned above. This remains significantly below emerging and developed market growth, which is expected to be 4.2% and 1.7% respectively this year.
Reserve Bank to the rescue?
The Bank continues to highlight the external risks to inflation, and its concerns are to some extent warranted. The global macroeconomic environment remains volatile, and the relative uncertainty about what the Trump administration means for the global economy and geopolitical alliances may fundamentally influence how inflation dynamics play out.
However, SA does not have an inflation problem at this point. Inflation data for December showed a 3% rise in consumer price inflation, which is at the bottom end of the Bank’s inflation target range.
President Donald Trump made a commitment during his inaugural address to “drill, baby, drill”, which suggests he is supportive of expanding the US oil market. The implication of this is, in essence, to increase global oil supply. This should be positive for inflation, especially for net oil importers such as SA. A stretched dollar valuation leaves the currency vulnerable to weakness, implying the rand could strengthen for exogenous reasons, just as the recent weakness has been influenced by external dynamics.
In conclusion, the Reserve Bank should avoid overemphasising global risks to inflation. Local factors are supportive of a more accommodative monetary stance, and improved economic growth outcomes need supplementary cyclical tailwinds/fires to support envisaged structural growth.
• Mazwai is an investment strategist at Investec Wealth & Investment International.
