DAVID BUCKHAM: 2025, our square year and inflection points in history

There have been a plethora of prognostications, bold predictions and the identification of clear and unassailable trends that will characterise the year ahead. In fact, 2025 is inherently unique, being the square of 45.
The last square year was 1936, the year Nazi Germany hosted the Olympics, and the next square year will be 2116, by which time I imagine there will truly be colonies on Mars, cryogenic communities of the aged, ubiquitous sovereign surveillance and mass automation. Human beings will have little to do other than to live leisurely lives while robots do all the work.
However, of the many predictions — including the Trump effect, the wars in Europe and the Middle East, climate change, electric vehicles and the value of cryptocurrency — no narrative has been as powerful and overwhelming as that of generative AI (Gen AI). We are now living, we are told, at an inflection point in history.
Machines can now understand languages that we did not even program them to understand. They can, at their own behest, birth subagents that themselves can replicate and multiply right before your very eyes, making each of us multiples more efficient. Think of the bad guys in The Matrix, except these agents are not bad, they’re good!
A Financial Times article published on January 1 joined the chorus, highlighting the forthcoming dominance of Gen AI, noting especially its “short history”, a clear reference to the notion that Gen AI began with Sam Altman and OpenAI. But AI in fact has a far longer history. No less than 75 years ago, in 1950, Alan Turing, an English mathematician and logician, first posited the idea of the Turing Test.
His test was quickly to be adopted as the ultimate assessment of whether a machine could reasonably be said to think like a human. The test involves a human interrogator posing a set of probing questions to a computer and a human volunteer, both of which are hidden from view. The interrogator must determine which is human and which is the computer.
In 1950, Turing himself predicted that Turing Machines, the forerunners to computers, would by 2000 be capable of passing the Turing Test 30% of the time with an averagely intelligent interrogator. Bear in mind that Turing’s prescience came eight years before the first integrated circuit was even invented.
But Turing was not the only prescient wanderer. By 1989 Roger Penrose, a Nobel prize-winning physicist, had published his groundbreaking book The Emperor’s New Mind, in which he posed a fundamental question: is the human mind really no more than a computing machine?
In contemplating the development of AI at the time, he proposed four key outcomes. These included robotics, prophesying the end of human labour in industrial settings; the development of expert systems endowed with the essential knowledge of professions such as medicine and law; psychology, where research into replicating the behaviour of the human brain may yield important insights into its workings; and philosophy, where AI could potentially facilitate a far deeper understanding of the mind.
Thirty-six years later, what Penrose predicted in terms of robotics has mostly been achieved, and something between a long list of references and actual cognition has culminated in expert systems, albeit with occasional hallucinations. However, in terms of understanding how the brain works, and what the mind actually is, we are not even close.
In an attempt to evade heated debate with those who insist that Gen AI will imminently change everything, I had the following thought: if the point of AI is to replicate human intelligence, then there could be no better test than the Turing Test. And despite the much-heralded powers of Gen AI, by a strict definition of the Turing Test — a 99% pass rate with sophisticated interrogators — Gen AI fails miserably.
I would go so far as to claim that the Turing Test will not reliably be passed for many years to come, because to do so AI would need to replicate something we ourselves have yet to truly understand, despite centuries of philosophical debate — what exactly do we mean when we speak of human intelligence, never mind of human nature?
When I put the question to ChatGPT it made the classic feint one would expect of a sore loser. It claimed, dismissively, that the test was obsolete. The true test of intelligence, ChatGPT told me, is the ability to quickly process, store and reference information. But human intelligence is far more nuanced than that. If we do live at an inflection point in history it is certainly not because of Sam Altman or Elon Musk. It would take some profound discovery of what constitutes the human mind for me to be convinced that we are standing on the precipice of an AI-dominated future.
We still do not know whether the universe is finite or infinite. And, despite all our advancements, we know little more about the mind than the Ancient Greeks did. We are somehow the most advanced and simultaneously the most confused we have ever been. And in an ever more chaotic world it appears that we wish to bind our future to a few large corporations, owned by a few individuals who continue to directly benefit from the strong AI narrative they relentlessly propagate.
• Buckham is founder and president of Johannesburg-based international management consultancy Monocle Solutions.
DAVID BUCKHAM: 2025, our square year and inflection points in history
The last square year was 1936, the year Nazi Germany hosted the Olympics, and the next square year will be 2116
There have been a plethora of prognostications, bold predictions and the identification of clear and unassailable trends that will characterise the year ahead. In fact, 2025 is inherently unique, being the square of 45.
The last square year was 1936, the year Nazi Germany hosted the Olympics, and the next square year will be 2116, by which time I imagine there will truly be colonies on Mars, cryogenic communities of the aged, ubiquitous sovereign surveillance and mass automation. Human beings will have little to do other than to live leisurely lives while robots do all the work.
However, of the many predictions — including the Trump effect, the wars in Europe and the Middle East, climate change, electric vehicles and the value of cryptocurrency — no narrative has been as powerful and overwhelming as that of generative AI (Gen AI). We are now living, we are told, at an inflection point in history.
Machines can now understand languages that we did not even program them to understand. They can, at their own behest, birth subagents that themselves can replicate and multiply right before your very eyes, making each of us multiples more efficient. Think of the bad guys in The Matrix, except these agents are not bad, they’re good!
A Financial Times article published on January 1 joined the chorus, highlighting the forthcoming dominance of Gen AI, noting especially its “short history”, a clear reference to the notion that Gen AI began with Sam Altman and OpenAI. But AI in fact has a far longer history. No less than 75 years ago, in 1950, Alan Turing, an English mathematician and logician, first posited the idea of the Turing Test.
His test was quickly to be adopted as the ultimate assessment of whether a machine could reasonably be said to think like a human. The test involves a human interrogator posing a set of probing questions to a computer and a human volunteer, both of which are hidden from view. The interrogator must determine which is human and which is the computer.
In 1950, Turing himself predicted that Turing Machines, the forerunners to computers, would by 2000 be capable of passing the Turing Test 30% of the time with an averagely intelligent interrogator. Bear in mind that Turing’s prescience came eight years before the first integrated circuit was even invented.
MICHAEL AVERY: DeepSeek upends AI arms race
But Turing was not the only prescient wanderer. By 1989 Roger Penrose, a Nobel prize-winning physicist, had published his groundbreaking book The Emperor’s New Mind, in which he posed a fundamental question: is the human mind really no more than a computing machine?
In contemplating the development of AI at the time, he proposed four key outcomes. These included robotics, prophesying the end of human labour in industrial settings; the development of expert systems endowed with the essential knowledge of professions such as medicine and law; psychology, where research into replicating the behaviour of the human brain may yield important insights into its workings; and philosophy, where AI could potentially facilitate a far deeper understanding of the mind.
Thirty-six years later, what Penrose predicted in terms of robotics has mostly been achieved, and something between a long list of references and actual cognition has culminated in expert systems, albeit with occasional hallucinations. However, in terms of understanding how the brain works, and what the mind actually is, we are not even close.
In an attempt to evade heated debate with those who insist that Gen AI will imminently change everything, I had the following thought: if the point of AI is to replicate human intelligence, then there could be no better test than the Turing Test. And despite the much-heralded powers of Gen AI, by a strict definition of the Turing Test — a 99% pass rate with sophisticated interrogators — Gen AI fails miserably.
I would go so far as to claim that the Turing Test will not reliably be passed for many years to come, because to do so AI would need to replicate something we ourselves have yet to truly understand, despite centuries of philosophical debate — what exactly do we mean when we speak of human intelligence, never mind of human nature?
When I put the question to ChatGPT it made the classic feint one would expect of a sore loser. It claimed, dismissively, that the test was obsolete. The true test of intelligence, ChatGPT told me, is the ability to quickly process, store and reference information. But human intelligence is far more nuanced than that. If we do live at an inflection point in history it is certainly not because of Sam Altman or Elon Musk. It would take some profound discovery of what constitutes the human mind for me to be convinced that we are standing on the precipice of an AI-dominated future.
We still do not know whether the universe is finite or infinite. And, despite all our advancements, we know little more about the mind than the Ancient Greeks did. We are somehow the most advanced and simultaneously the most confused we have ever been. And in an ever more chaotic world it appears that we wish to bind our future to a few large corporations, owned by a few individuals who continue to directly benefit from the strong AI narrative they relentlessly propagate.
• Buckham is founder and president of Johannesburg-based international management consultancy Monocle Solutions.
HEATH MUCHENA: The AI tipping point — can we keep up with the future?
SHAWN HAGEDORN: Aligning SA with tomorrow’s possibilities
MDUDUZI LUTHULI: AI should augment, not replace, human judgment in investment
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MDUDUZI LUTHULI: AI should augment, not replace, human judgment in investment
JUN KAJEE: Taiwan’s semiconductor diplomacy
BUSANI NGCAWENI AND TSHILIDZI MARWALA: AI’s critical digital transformation ...
PREETA BHAGATTJEE and BRADLEY WORKMAN-DAVIES: AI monitoring in the workplace ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.