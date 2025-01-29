Opinion

CARTOON: Guest MPC member

29 January 2025 - 05:00
by Brandan Reynolds
Wednesday, January 29 2025
EDITORIAL: Sigh. This may be the last rate cut

What the monetary policy committee says will be at least as interesting as what it does
Opinion
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Reserve Bank’s MPC expected to cut repo rate to 7.5%

Economists differ on long-term prospects for further interest rate cuts
Economy
2 days ago

December inflation points to further rate cut

CPI remains at the floor of the Reserve Bank’s target range despite mild increasefrom November
Economy
6 days ago

Trump tells Davos he will demand lower oil prices and interest rates

US president lays into Canada and EU import policies and blames them for US trade deficit
World
5 days ago

PETER BRUCE: World on tenterhooks as Trump has one last shot at power

President’s cabinet appointees are going to take their jobs seriously, which is not necessarily good news for SA
Opinion
6 days ago
