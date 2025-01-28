NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Newest Brics member Indonesia proves world is already multipolar

A lot of oxygen has been given to the idea of a new Cold War between China and the US, framing the global geopolitical environment as a binary competition between just two economic giants. Fortunately, Brics countries such as India and the group’s newest full member, Indonesia, prove we already live in a multipolar world where nations can pursue economic ties with more than one side.
This increase in multipolarity has been preceded by the gradual decline of the US as a share of the global economy. Formerly accounting for 50% of the world’s GNP in the 1950s, the US now accounts for less than 10% of global goods exports and has already been surpassed by China in GDP by purchasing power parity.
However, China is not the only rising power to reshape the global economy, even if it presents the largest challenge to the Western states that have ruled the world for the past 400 years. Countries such as India and Indonesia are fast-growing economies that will wield a great deal of influence over the direction of the global economy in the coming decades.
India is the fastest-growing large economy in the world and a nation deeply committed to the idea that neither China nor the US should be permitted to rule the world. Similarly, Indonesia already has a bigger economy than both the UK and France and is still growing faster than the Western countries that tend to dominate global headlines.
Nuanced
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar raised eyebrows at the Munich Security Conference in 2024 with his frank and honest defence of the country’s “smart” foreign policy. Jaishankar’s nuanced approach has allowed India to maintain a healthy balance between its Western partners and other powerful regional actors such as Russia and Iran.
At the conference, Jaishankar was quizzed by the Financial Times regarding India’s close ties with Moscow, with the country’s soaring trade with Russia being of particular concern. India’s neutral stance has drawn scrutiny due to its purchases of discounted Russian oil and fertiliser amid Western sanctions on Russian exports. In addition, India has abstained from voting on UN resolutions condemning Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.
The foreign minister countered criticisms by asserting that India’s foreign policy illustrates the country’s strategic astuteness. He argued that “good partners provide choices, smart partners take some of those choices”. In other words, India has plenty of options and if the US wishes to remain on good terms with New Delhi it must accept India’s strategic autonomy.
Facing pressure to sever ties with important but sanctioned trade partners, Indian officials have reiterated that their approach is driven by necessity. As a net energy importer with a fast-growing economy and the world’s largest population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been forthright about the economic motivations that inform India’s foreign policy decisions.
Jaishankar has even gone as far as to argue that India is helping other countries by purchasing sanctioned Russian oil, as these purchases have lowered energy prices (and interest rates) for everyone, including US consumers. This is a good example of the ways in which the Brics bloc can benefit the global economy, including Western nations.
Similarly, though India and China are often considered rivals, they are still neighbours with $120bn in annual trade turnover, and will continue co-operating within the Brics alliance.
Despite Western hopes that India may become an ally in containing the rise of China, India is more focused on its own economic development and China remains its largest trade partner.
In addition to India, Indonesia is also an increasingly influential emerging market economy, which proves the world is already multipolar. With a population nearing 300-million people, Indonesia stands as the world’s fourth most populous country and has a $5-trillion economy measured by purchasing power parity.
Non-alignment
Indonesia has a well-established legacy of non-alignment, illustrated by its role in hosting the Bandung Conference during the Cold War in 1955. The conference brought together a number of African and Asian nations to promote national sovereignty and economic collaboration. The event gave birth to the nonaligned movement, promoting the democratisation of international relations and the prevention of bloc-based confrontation.
As a strategic gateway between the Pacific and Indian Oceans, resource-rich Indonesia is an important player in the region’s trade and security dynamics. The US has traditionally seen Indonesia as a vital partner in containing China’s growing regional influence but economic realities have seen Indonesia’s loyalties continue to shift towards Beijing.
Trade between China and Indonesia was up 50% year on year in December, reflecting a trend that has seen Chinese exports to developing countries surpass volumes to developed markets for the first time. This could help insulate developing countries from negative effects associated with protectionist Western trade policies, while giving China increased influence in emerging markets.
Nevertheless, countries such as India and Indonesia have no desire to see one hegemon replaced by another, and their strategic manoeuvring reflects the emergence of a multipolar world where nations are no longer bound to single superpowers.
The addition of Indonesia as the latest full member of the Brics bloc further underscores this trend. With the largest population and the largest economy in Southeast Asia, the unanimous approval of Indonesia’s Brics membership has transformed the group into a truly global forum for co-operation among developing countries.
The rise of Brics states such as India and Indonesia, alongside other large nonaligned emerging market economies that have been added as Brics partner countries, such as Thailand and Malaysia, signals a profound shift in global power dynamics. Emerging markets are the main drivers of global economic growth and are using this clout to ensure their political autonomy.
New additions to the Brics bloc illustrated the increasing political and economic significance of the group, with nations such as India and Indonesia poised to play a key role in the democratisation of the global governance system. While China and the US will continue competing for influence in emerging markets, neither is likely to win outright support as the majority of countries look to maintain beneficial relations with both sides.
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Newest Brics member Indonesia proves world is already multipolar
The country, along with India, has no desire to see one hegemon replaced by another
A lot of oxygen has been given to the idea of a new Cold War between China and the US, framing the global geopolitical environment as a binary competition between just two economic giants. Fortunately, Brics countries such as India and the group’s newest full member, Indonesia, prove we already live in a multipolar world where nations can pursue economic ties with more than one side.
This increase in multipolarity has been preceded by the gradual decline of the US as a share of the global economy. Formerly accounting for 50% of the world’s GNP in the 1950s, the US now accounts for less than 10% of global goods exports and has already been surpassed by China in GDP by purchasing power parity.
However, China is not the only rising power to reshape the global economy, even if it presents the largest challenge to the Western states that have ruled the world for the past 400 years. Countries such as India and Indonesia are fast-growing economies that will wield a great deal of influence over the direction of the global economy in the coming decades.
India is the fastest-growing large economy in the world and a nation deeply committed to the idea that neither China nor the US should be permitted to rule the world. Similarly, Indonesia already has a bigger economy than both the UK and France and is still growing faster than the Western countries that tend to dominate global headlines.
Nuanced
Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar raised eyebrows at the Munich Security Conference in 2024 with his frank and honest defence of the country’s “smart” foreign policy. Jaishankar’s nuanced approach has allowed India to maintain a healthy balance between its Western partners and other powerful regional actors such as Russia and Iran.
At the conference, Jaishankar was quizzed by the Financial Times regarding India’s close ties with Moscow, with the country’s soaring trade with Russia being of particular concern. India’s neutral stance has drawn scrutiny due to its purchases of discounted Russian oil and fertiliser amid Western sanctions on Russian exports. In addition, India has abstained from voting on UN resolutions condemning Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine.
Indonesia joins Brics as full member, Brazil says
The foreign minister countered criticisms by asserting that India’s foreign policy illustrates the country’s strategic astuteness. He argued that “good partners provide choices, smart partners take some of those choices”. In other words, India has plenty of options and if the US wishes to remain on good terms with New Delhi it must accept India’s strategic autonomy.
Facing pressure to sever ties with important but sanctioned trade partners, Indian officials have reiterated that their approach is driven by necessity. As a net energy importer with a fast-growing economy and the world’s largest population, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been forthright about the economic motivations that inform India’s foreign policy decisions.
Jaishankar has even gone as far as to argue that India is helping other countries by purchasing sanctioned Russian oil, as these purchases have lowered energy prices (and interest rates) for everyone, including US consumers. This is a good example of the ways in which the Brics bloc can benefit the global economy, including Western nations.
Similarly, though India and China are often considered rivals, they are still neighbours with $120bn in annual trade turnover, and will continue co-operating within the Brics alliance.
Despite Western hopes that India may become an ally in containing the rise of China, India is more focused on its own economic development and China remains its largest trade partner.
In addition to India, Indonesia is also an increasingly influential emerging market economy, which proves the world is already multipolar. With a population nearing 300-million people, Indonesia stands as the world’s fourth most populous country and has a $5-trillion economy measured by purchasing power parity.
Non-alignment
Indonesia has a well-established legacy of non-alignment, illustrated by its role in hosting the Bandung Conference during the Cold War in 1955. The conference brought together a number of African and Asian nations to promote national sovereignty and economic collaboration. The event gave birth to the nonaligned movement, promoting the democratisation of international relations and the prevention of bloc-based confrontation.
As a strategic gateway between the Pacific and Indian Oceans, resource-rich Indonesia is an important player in the region’s trade and security dynamics. The US has traditionally seen Indonesia as a vital partner in containing China’s growing regional influence but economic realities have seen Indonesia’s loyalties continue to shift towards Beijing.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: World’s two most geopolitically relevant pieces of real estate
Trade between China and Indonesia was up 50% year on year in December, reflecting a trend that has seen Chinese exports to developing countries surpass volumes to developed markets for the first time. This could help insulate developing countries from negative effects associated with protectionist Western trade policies, while giving China increased influence in emerging markets.
Nevertheless, countries such as India and Indonesia have no desire to see one hegemon replaced by another, and their strategic manoeuvring reflects the emergence of a multipolar world where nations are no longer bound to single superpowers.
The addition of Indonesia as the latest full member of the Brics bloc further underscores this trend. With the largest population and the largest economy in Southeast Asia, the unanimous approval of Indonesia’s Brics membership has transformed the group into a truly global forum for co-operation among developing countries.
The rise of Brics states such as India and Indonesia, alongside other large nonaligned emerging market economies that have been added as Brics partner countries, such as Thailand and Malaysia, signals a profound shift in global power dynamics. Emerging markets are the main drivers of global economic growth and are using this clout to ensure their political autonomy.
New additions to the Brics bloc illustrated the increasing political and economic significance of the group, with nations such as India and Indonesia poised to play a key role in the democratisation of the global governance system. While China and the US will continue competing for influence in emerging markets, neither is likely to win outright support as the majority of countries look to maintain beneficial relations with both sides.
• Shubitz is an independent Brics analyst.
READ MORE BY NICHOLAS SHUBITZ
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Why Trump’s trade war may end up being directed at his allies
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Rare earth dominance by Brics bloc set to continue
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Donald Trump and curse of the Midas touch
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: EU divided as China takes the lead in production of electric vehicles
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: India puts prosperity before hostility despite election hard line on China
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Donald Trump re-election could accelerate dedollarisation
NICHOLAS SHUBITZ: Brazil’s success shows SA farmers can benefit from Brics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Developing countries to push for lower interest rates
PETER BRUCE: World on tenterhooks as Trump has one last shot at power
OSTERN TEFO: Trump’s return will sideline Africa
Policy think-tank says ostracising SA will hurt US interests in Africa
Africa ‘must brace for Trump trade risks’
Indonesia joins Brics as full member, Brazil says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.