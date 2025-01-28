ELLEN JOHNSON SIRLEAF: As the UN turns 80, Africa can lead the way on Security Council reform

The UN turns 80 this year. The world has changed since 1945, but the organisation’s structure remains rooted in that bygone era. With more than a quarter of UN member states being African, the lack of permanent African representation on the Security Council is an unacceptable anachronism, especially when conflicts on the continent dominate its agenda. Reform is an urgent political and moral imperative, and 2025 must be the year for action.
In a world beset by existential threats, violent conflict and deepening polarisation, the UN’s work has never been more necessary. But the veto power still enjoyed by the five permanent members of the Security Council continues to obstruct conflict resolution and prevention efforts across Africa and globally.
African governments and diplomats have been arguing their case for permanent representation for many years, and I applaud their tenacity. But the almost 20-year-old common African position on council reform, which demands two permanent seats and veto rights as long as they exist, needs to evolve if progress is to be made.
The veto is a fundamentally unjust instrument that lies at the heart of the council’s paralysis and undermines the whole multilateral system. Its misuse, and threat of its use, blocks action on conflicts in which permanent members or their allies play a part, from Gaza and Ukraine to Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Myanmar.
Expanding veto rights would only further deadlock the council. African leaders should have the courage and clearsightedness to accept permanent representation without adding veto rights.If the five permanent members’ veto cannot be fully eliminated in the short term, models and practices that limit its use and increase its political costs must be supported.
The Elders call on member states to sign up to initiatives that prohibit the use of the veto if populations are being subjected to, or threatened with, genocide or other mass atrocities. The recently established Veto Initiative, whereby the casting of a veto triggers a debate in the General Assembly, is a welcome step in holding the permanent members more accountable to the wider membership.
There is widespread support for two permanent seats for Africa, but we should not repeat a founding flaw of the UN Charter by entrenching permanent, unaccountable membership for select states, from Africa or any other region. The Elders instead advocate for reform that would create a new category of longer-term, re-electable membership, without veto, allocated on a regional basis.
Long-term re-electable seats, for example for eight or 10 years, allocated on a regional basis (including to Latin America and Asia, which are also underrepresented) would instead create positive incentives for the seat-holder to play a constructive role in the region.
In the case of Africa, the AU would manage periodic elections to these seats, and such a model would avoid the difficult question of which two African member states would secure individual permanent seats.
This democratic accountability is absent from the existing permanent seats, but we should not hold out for a perfect reform, when a hugely improved model is within our grasp.
Former president Olusegun Obasanjo of Nigeria was correct 20 years ago when he called for African leaders to be ready to negotiate with other leaders in the General Assembly, and that without a decision on reform Africa stands to lose more than any other region.
The Elders welcomed the commitment at the Summit of the Future in September to develop a consolidated model that balances representativeness and effectiveness. Crucially, any model must have a realistic chance of meeting the required threshold of two-thirds support in the General Assembly.
Intergovernmental negotiations on that model are ongoing, and the African group of member states should put its proposal on the table for discussion.
We should also be reminded that in the only successful reform yet — council expansion in the 1960s — it was the General Assembly, not the Security Council, that led the process. The five permanent members of council eventually followed the global consensus once the assembly voted, so we should not seek or wait for permission from them now.
In that reform process the newly liberated states of Africa played a central leadership role. Reform is again urgent and within reach. As African leaders convene for the AU summit next month they should show wisdom and principled leadership. Africa can act in its collective self-interest and help renew the UN so it can serve all of humanity for another 80 years and more.
Johnson Sirleaf, a Nobel peace prize recipient and member of The Elders, is a Harvard-trained economist. She was the first elected female head of state in Africa, serving as president of Liberia in 2006-18.
The lack of permanent representation for the continent is an unacceptable anachronism
