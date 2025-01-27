PHEOBIUS MULLINS: Why squid fishing industry is fighting government on small-scale rights

The fight that the commercial squid fishing industry is taking to the Supreme Court of Appeal may give Dion George, minister of forestry, fisheries & the environment, valuable insight into the complex and often perplexing issues that characterise the management of fisheries in this country.
While his predecessor, Barbara Creecy, did a solid job of overseeing the allocation of rights to the country’s most important commercial fisheries from 2020 to 2023, she and her officials made a critical error for the squid fishing industry, blurring the lines between capital-intensive, export-orientated fisheries and small-scale fishers.
The Creecy-created quandary is set to play out in the Supreme Court of Appeal this year. The SA Squid Management Industrial Association (Sasmia) has been granted leave to appeal against an October ruling by the Western Cape High Court, which endorsed the allocation of 15% of squid fishing permits to small-scale co-operatives.
SA’s squid fishery is anything but small scale. Fishing vessels in this sector cost R5m to R25m each, and they operate on an industrial scale, freezing their catch at sea. Fishing voyages last 21 to 31 days and 99% of the catch is exported to premium seafood markets in Europe and the Far East.
The success of this fishery is intricately tied to the ability of right-holders to operate on an industrial scale. And yet, over a period of six years, the department of forestry, fisheries & the environment has doggedly pursued the idea of including squid in the basket of species it permits small-scale fishers working in coastal co-operatives to catch.
Since 2021, in the face of tenacious opposition from the commercial squid fishing industry, 15% of squid fishing rights have been allocated to 15 small-scale co-operatives. It is this administrative error, and the possibility of government increasing the 15% to 25%, that Sasmia is attempting to rectify through its court appeal.
Contrary to perception — and the department’s media releases — the legal action has less to do with protecting the privileges of 74 existing right-holders and more to do with safeguarding the international competitiveness of the squid fishery and the integrity of the SA commercial fishing industry as a whole.
Sasmia’s case rests on two essential pillars. The first is that the allocation of squid fishing rights to small-scale co-operatives is at odds with the government’s own policies and laws, and detrimental to employment, investment and the broader goals of economic transformation within the squid fishery. The second is that the fishing industry was kept in the dark, ignored and fobbed off when it should have been properly consulted and about the department’s plans to allocate squid permits to small-scale co-operatives.
In reference to the first pillar, it is instructive to look at the way that the Marine Living Resources Act describes small-scale fishers: “A member of a small-scale fishing community engaged in fishing to meet food and basic livelihood needs ... who traditionally operate in near-shore fishing grounds; predominantly employ traditional low technology or passive fishing gear; undertake single-day fishing trips.”
The small-scale fisheries policy that underpins an amendment to the 2014 act emphasises that the catches of small-scale fishers are sold or consumed locally. Allocating fishing rights in an industrial, export-orientated fishery to small-scale fishers is clearly at odds with the act and must surely be seen as an administrative error.
In the short term, the error has predictable implications. Lacking the means to catch their allocation, small-scale co-operatives must sell their rights to commercial right-holders. This effectively diverts the economic benefits of the fishery away from the companies with the boats and experience to add value to the squid catch and maximise employment, and turns the co-operatives into “armchair” fishers or paper quota holders.
Such rent-seeking does little to support real investment or genuine participation in the industry. Moreover, every fisheries policy that has been drafted to guide every allocation of fishing rights in SA since the advent of democracy has emphasised the necessity of rewarding bona fide fishers and avoiding paper quota holding.
The diversion of permits away from commercial squid fishers has the effect of “robbing Peter to pay Paul”. As a result of the government’s successful 20-year programme to transform the fishing industry, 68 of the 74 right-holding companies in the squid fishery are majority black-owned and predominantly SMEs. Reducing the number of permits allocated to the commercial fishery by 15% penalises the black-owned SMEs the government purports to support.
Arguably, in the medium to long term, the implication of allocating rights in an industrial fishery to small-scale co-operatives has even more serious implications. First, such allocations take place outside the regular and regulated fishing rights allocation processes such as the one that Creecy and her officials successfully completed in 2023. The scope for corruption and unlawful activities is obvious. Second, if the department is able to divert rights away from right-holders in the squid fishery towards small-scale co-operatives, what is to stop it from doing the same in other industrial, export-orientated fisheries?
Sasmia’s appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal is, therefore, a crucial test for the future of SA’s fishing industry. If it is successful, the appeal will more clearly define the boundaries between the industrial and small-scale fisheries and it may set a precedent for how resource allocations are handled across other sectors of the economy. It would also be a victory for the principles of transparency, accountability and public consultation in resource management — principles that were shamefully abused by the department in its dealings with the commercial squid industry over the past six years.
For the squid fishing industry, the stakes are high. The SMEs that operate in the sector routinely deal with the vagaries of weather and a fluctuating natural resource to bring to international markets a premium SA product. Collectively, these companies make a valuable contribution to SA’s export economy, and sustain thousands of jobs in a region where employment opportunities are woefully scarce.
A decision that destabilises this fishery in the long term could have ripple effects far beyond the Eastern Cape, affecting the livelihoods of people across the country.
