MARIUS REITZ: Bitcoin’s rise and SA-born Luno are shaping future of crypto

Digital assets, once viewed with widespread scepticism, are increasingly becoming a mainstream investment, with the world’s best-known cryptocurrency, bitcoin, reaching record highs in December 2024 of more than $100,000 (R1.8m) for a single coin, and a new high on January 20, the day of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
This bodes well for SA-founded firm Luno, one of the world’s longest-standing crypto exchanges, with customers in 40 countries. It was started in 2013 to allow South Africans to safely invest in bitcoin.
The record high was achieved after the US elected Trump, whose administration is purportedly going to be more open to digital assets than his predecessor, Joe Biden. In one of his first moves,Trumpappointed the country’s first ever “Crypto Tsar”, an SA-born venture capitalist, to help drive investment and growth in digital assets.
Changes in how US authorities viewed digital assets started in early 2024, when the Securities and Exchange Commission approved spot bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETFs), a major step in bringing cryptocurrencies into mainstream finance.
This allowed banks and investment firms to sell ETFs that tracked Bitcoin’s, and later Ethereum’s, price movements without investors needing to buy bitcoin directly, but instead allowing them to gain exposure to movements in the price of the coins.
Indicating how much of a shift there has been in attitudes towards digital assets is that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $11.5-trillion under management, now offers crypto ETFs.
Amid this shift in global attitudes to cryptocurrency, Luno — an SA exchange that allows the buying, selling and storage of 31 digital coins — stands out as a success story.
Luno is one of the oldest and most reliable cryptocurrency platforms in existence today and operates with the highest levels of probity. Its story of global success, rooted in local beginnings, remains underappreciated.
It operates transparently and avoids risky practices such as borrowing against user funds. It has become a trusted global platform to buy, sell and store digital currencies, with offices in the UK, Malaysia, SA, Nigeria and Indonesia. What it needs now are better partnerships with SA regulators, to ensure clarity about digital asset regulations, to foster growth in the crypto sector.
After all, cryptocurrencies are now another recognised asset class to invest in along with stocks, government bonds and traditional currencies. If regulators do not embrace appropriate regulation and innovation, SA risks falling behind, despite its well-regarded financial services sector.
The industry can drive savings, jobs and investment and can position SA as a leader in digital assets, with one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges headquartered locally. Without sufficient local support, SA consumers won’t stop investing in digital assets but could instead buy foreign-traded ETFs, instead of supporting local innovation. For instance, Malaysia, where Luno operates, has successfully implemented regulations that encourage digital asset adoption and investment, while maintaining market integrity.
By contrast, SA’s somewhat slower regulatory progress has until now deterred institutional investors, banks and large funds from entering the market. Positively, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has licensed crypto exchanges, including Luno, as financial service providers.
The Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group, through the Crypto Assets Regulatory Working Group, developed a position on regulation. This needs to be actioned as clearer regulation would support the Reserve Bank and National Treasury and help SA leave the Financial Action Task Force grey list.
More urgently, the Reserve Bank also needs to decide whether cryptocurrencies are considered a local or offshore asset class to give certainty to institutional investors who will allocate funds accordingly but want this determination before buying digital assets.
Cryptocurrencies often behave differently to traditional assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate, making them attractive to investors seeking diversification.
For the JSE to remain relevant, it must adapt to new trends, including offering crypto ETFs. The JSE has been grappling with liquidity issues, as fewer companies list new shares, with most additions being spin-offs from larger firms or holding companies, rather than brand new companies listing to raise capital.
By integrating digital assets and capitalising on its growing interest, the JSE could attract new activity and boost its trading volumes, which have been relatively low, frustrating professional traders.
It would be ideal if the FSCA helped facilitate the launch of exchange-traded products that track cryptocurrencies or bitcoin. Such ETFs would function similarly to other ETFs that track the prices of a group of stocks or commodities, such as gold, platinum or silver.
Regulations and support will allow well-regarded financial service providers such as the JSE and institutional investors to benefit from interest in digital assets, with millions of South Africans buying and selling in the space.
Cryptocurrencies or digital assets are now part of the financial system, with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) recognising profits from cryptocurrency trading as taxable in the same way profits from buying and selling stocks are.
What remains is for the rest of the local regulators to get on board. After all, one of the world’s global crypto firms started in SA — showing a trailblazing forward attitude — and there is no reason for the country to fall behind now.
MARIUS REITZ: Bitcoin’s rise and SA-born Luno are shaping future of crypto
For the JSE to remain relevant, it must adapt to new trends, including offering crypto ETFs
Digital assets, once viewed with widespread scepticism, are increasingly becoming a mainstream investment, with the world’s best-known cryptocurrency, bitcoin, reaching record highs in December 2024 of more than $100,000 (R1.8m) for a single coin, and a new high on January 20, the day of US President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
This bodes well for SA-founded firm Luno, one of the world’s longest-standing crypto exchanges, with customers in 40 countries. It was started in 2013 to allow South Africans to safely invest in bitcoin.
The record high was achieved after the US elected Trump, whose administration is purportedly going to be more open to digital assets than his predecessor, Joe Biden. In one of his first moves, Trump appointed the country’s first ever “Crypto Tsar”, an SA-born venture capitalist, to help drive investment and growth in digital assets.
Changes in how US authorities viewed digital assets started in early 2024, when the Securities and Exchange Commission approved spot bitcoin exchange traded funds (ETFs), a major step in bringing cryptocurrencies into mainstream finance.
This allowed banks and investment firms to sell ETFs that tracked Bitcoin’s, and later Ethereum’s, price movements without investors needing to buy bitcoin directly, but instead allowing them to gain exposure to movements in the price of the coins.
Indicating how much of a shift there has been in attitudes towards digital assets is that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $11.5-trillion under management, now offers crypto ETFs.
Amid this shift in global attitudes to cryptocurrency, Luno — an SA exchange that allows the buying, selling and storage of 31 digital coins — stands out as a success story.
Luno is one of the oldest and most reliable cryptocurrency platforms in existence today and operates with the highest levels of probity. Its story of global success, rooted in local beginnings, remains underappreciated.
It operates transparently and avoids risky practices such as borrowing against user funds. It has become a trusted global platform to buy, sell and store digital currencies, with offices in the UK, Malaysia, SA, Nigeria and Indonesia. What it needs now are better partnerships with SA regulators, to ensure clarity about digital asset regulations, to foster growth in the crypto sector.
After all, cryptocurrencies are now another recognised asset class to invest in along with stocks, government bonds and traditional currencies. If regulators do not embrace appropriate regulation and innovation, SA risks falling behind, despite its well-regarded financial services sector.
The industry can drive savings, jobs and investment and can position SA as a leader in digital assets, with one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges headquartered locally. Without sufficient local support, SA consumers won’t stop investing in digital assets but could instead buy foreign-traded ETFs, instead of supporting local innovation. For instance, Malaysia, where Luno operates, has successfully implemented regulations that encourage digital asset adoption and investment, while maintaining market integrity.
By contrast, SA’s somewhat slower regulatory progress has until now deterred institutional investors, banks and large funds from entering the market. Positively, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has licensed crypto exchanges, including Luno, as financial service providers.
The Intergovernmental Fintech Working Group, through the Crypto Assets Regulatory Working Group, developed a position on regulation. This needs to be actioned as clearer regulation would support the Reserve Bank and National Treasury and help SA leave the Financial Action Task Force grey list.
More urgently, the Reserve Bank also needs to decide whether cryptocurrencies are considered a local or offshore asset class to give certainty to institutional investors who will allocate funds accordingly but want this determination before buying digital assets.
Cryptocurrencies often behave differently to traditional assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate, making them attractive to investors seeking diversification.
For the JSE to remain relevant, it must adapt to new trends, including offering crypto ETFs. The JSE has been grappling with liquidity issues, as fewer companies list new shares, with most additions being spin-offs from larger firms or holding companies, rather than brand new companies listing to raise capital.
By integrating digital assets and capitalising on its growing interest, the JSE could attract new activity and boost its trading volumes, which have been relatively low, frustrating professional traders.
It would be ideal if the FSCA helped facilitate the launch of exchange-traded products that track cryptocurrencies or bitcoin. Such ETFs would function similarly to other ETFs that track the prices of a group of stocks or commodities, such as gold, platinum or silver.
Regulations and support will allow well-regarded financial service providers such as the JSE and institutional investors to benefit from interest in digital assets, with millions of South Africans buying and selling in the space.
Cryptocurrencies or digital assets are now part of the financial system, with the SA Revenue Service (Sars) recognising profits from cryptocurrency trading as taxable in the same way profits from buying and selling stocks are.
What remains is for the rest of the local regulators to get on board. After all, one of the world’s global crypto firms started in SA — showing a trailblazing forward attitude — and there is no reason for the country to fall behind now.
• Reitz is GM for Africa at Luno.
Markets upbeat on incoming US administration
Trump Media’s faithful bet on next big bump as presidency begins
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MARIUS REITZ: Yes governor, regulating crypto assets is critical
Trump pardons dark web marketplace operator Ross Ulbricht
Bitcoin rally cools as Trump makes no new mention of crypto
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.