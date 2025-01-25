MASOPHA MOSHOESHOE: Setting the record straight on waste management

A sign outside Recycling and Economic Development Initiative of SA's plant in Midrand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Stacey Jansen’s recent article criticises forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George’s approach to waste management reform and lauds the defunct Recycling & Economic Development Initiative of SA (Redisa) plan. (“Dion George wastes chance to pick low-hanging fruit”, January 16).
Stacey is entitled to her opinions but it is imperative to address the inaccuracies and omissions in her piece. The liquidation of Redisa was a necessary corrective action to address its significant governance failures and systemic mismanagement. Moreover, George has made substantial progress in reshaping SA’s waste sector.
Redisa’s liquidation — a necessary step
Jansen’s portrayal of Redisa as a “superior plan” neglects the critical governance issues that led to its liquidation. Redisa operated as a nonprofit though its administration was managed by a for-profit entity with overlapping directors. This structure created serious conflicts of interest and facilitated the misuse of public funds collected from tyre levies. Key governance failings included:
Conflict of interest. Redisa’s directors benefited financially through the for-profit entity, undermining the principle of public benefit central to Redisa’s mandate.
Failure to deliver. Redisa did not meet targets for job creation, local tyre processing or the establishment of small enterprises.
Resistance to reform. Redisa refused to align its operations with updated legal and financial frameworks, rendering its continued operation legally and practically untenable.
Though the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the liquidation on procedural grounds, the minority judgment highlighted these serious governance failings. That was not a vindication of Redisa but an indictment of its operations.
Progress under George
Contrary to Jansen’s claims of inaction, George has made significant strides in stabilising and advancing the waste sector during his tenure, including:
Establishment of the Industry Advisory Committee (IAC). The minister appointed the IAC to oversee and advise on the operations of the Waste Management Bureau (WMB). The committee includes representatives from tyre manufacturers, importers and the retail motor industry; local government through the SA Local Government Association; business formations such as Business Unity SA and the Black Business Council; current service providers, processors and multiple government departments. The WMB has developed and submitted a comprehensive business plan to the National Treasury, seeking additional resources for waste tyre operations and the advancement of the broader waste sector. This progress is occurring within a challenging fiscal environment, balancing the need for growth and job creation with prudent resource management. The IAC has reported significant improvements in waste tyre operations, countering Jansen’s crisis narrative, and has expressed confidence in the WMB’s business plan, which prioritises local beneficiation and job creation.
Development of a waste sector master plan. George is working on finalising the draft Waste Economy Master Plan, and has been consulting with industry, focusing on long-term sustainability, governance and the development of a local processing industry. Valuable stakeholder feedback is now being incorporated to finalise this master plan. That includes includes private sector participation in waste management through extended producer responsibility and increasing the number of waste streams wherein producers are taking extended responsibility by contributing extended producer responsibility (EPR) fees that are invested in waste management. Several waste enterprises are now working with producer responsibility organisations, and the EPR reforms are relieving the fiscus as the private sector investment continues to grow.
Programmatic approach to waste infrastructure delivery. Complimentary to the Waste Economy Master Plan, the department developed a programmatic approach to waste infrastructure delivery and canvassed this with the provinces and metropolitan municipalities. This initiative seeks to address the compliance challenges plaguing waste infrastructure, to create a governance environment that can attract private sector investment into the development of alternative waste treatment technologies. That will be supported by initiatives to promote the efficiency and effectiveness metropolitan waste management fleets and the introduction of innovative financing mechanisms such as blended finance. Such an approach not only opens new opportunities for private sector involvement; it also allows public funding to achieve greater impact by leveraging additional private capital.
Money as part of the “Big Six” priorities. George is working with finance minister Enoch Godongwana to review the budget allocated for the environment portfolio, including waste management. This budget review focuses on the fiscus or tyre levy consideration as part of the budget review process for the WMB, and also covers other economic instruments such as EPR fee approval legislated statutory requirements.
Addressing structural challenges
George’s efforts reflect a clear understanding of the waste sector’s complexities. SA faces significant environmental and community challenges from poorly managed waste. However, the sector also offers immense potential for economic growth, job creation and private sector involvement. The resolution of these challenges will require an all-of-government approach that begins to address the challenges of local government.
The Waste Economy Master Plan, the programmatic approach to waste infrastructure delivery and the WMB business plan are pillars of this reform. Together, they aim to foster collaboration across government, industry and civil society while addressing long-standing inefficiencies and structural challenges.
Rather than romanticising a deeply flawed past we should focus on the opportunities ahead. With transparent governance, innovative funding and inclusive partnerships, SA’s waste sector can realise its potential for environmental and economic transformation.
• Moshoeshoe is acting CEO of the Waste Management Bureau.
MASOPHA MOSHOESHOE: Setting the record straight on waste management
Redisa’s structure created serious conflicts of interest and facilitated the misuse of public funds
Stacey Jansen’s recent article criticises forestry, fisheries & environment minister Dion George’s approach to waste management reform and lauds the defunct Recycling & Economic Development Initiative of SA (Redisa) plan. (“Dion George wastes chance to pick low-hanging fruit”, January 16).
Stacey is entitled to her opinions but it is imperative to address the inaccuracies and omissions in her piece. The liquidation of Redisa was a necessary corrective action to address its significant governance failures and systemic mismanagement. Moreover, George has made substantial progress in reshaping SA’s waste sector.
Redisa’s liquidation — a necessary step
Jansen’s portrayal of Redisa as a “superior plan” neglects the critical governance issues that led to its liquidation. Redisa operated as a nonprofit though its administration was managed by a for-profit entity with overlapping directors. This structure created serious conflicts of interest and facilitated the misuse of public funds collected from tyre levies. Key governance failings included:
Though the Supreme Court of Appeal overturned the liquidation on procedural grounds, the minority judgment highlighted these serious governance failings. That was not a vindication of Redisa but an indictment of its operations.
Progress under George
Contrary to Jansen’s claims of inaction, George has made significant strides in stabilising and advancing the waste sector during his tenure, including:
Addressing structural challenges
George’s efforts reflect a clear understanding of the waste sector’s complexities. SA faces significant environmental and community challenges from poorly managed waste. However, the sector also offers immense potential for economic growth, job creation and private sector involvement. The resolution of these challenges will require an all-of-government approach that begins to address the challenges of local government.
The Waste Economy Master Plan, the programmatic approach to waste infrastructure delivery and the WMB business plan are pillars of this reform. Together, they aim to foster collaboration across government, industry and civil society while addressing long-standing inefficiencies and structural challenges.
Rather than romanticising a deeply flawed past we should focus on the opportunities ahead. With transparent governance, innovative funding and inclusive partnerships, SA’s waste sector can realise its potential for environmental and economic transformation.
• Moshoeshoe is acting CEO of the Waste Management Bureau.
STACEY JANSEN: Dion George wastes chance to pick low-hanging fruit
TERRY WINSTANLEY: Government needs to get to grips with waste tyres crisis
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Government dragged to court over Eskom’s emissions
THOMAS FUNKE: Sustainable aviation fuels can give SA a greener future, economic ...
RICHARD DOYLE AND SALOMÉ BRONKHORST: SA’s energy transition requires more than ...
Old Mutual urges government to ‘step up’ on green energy policy
Cape Town may pump as much sewage into the sea as it likes
EDITORIAL: Saving our burning planet
ROB LEWENSON: Environment minister George needs to clarify plans for climate ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.