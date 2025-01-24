JACO HUMAN: SA’s ‘gas cliff’ — government silence leaves industry at risk
Next six months will determine whether industrial sector survives or succumbs to the gas cliff
In August 2023 Sasol’s announcement of the impending cessation of its natural gas supply sent shock waves through SA’s industrial sector. The news underscored the urgent need for decisive action to secure the country’s future energy supply. Yet, while the initial announcement triggered some high-level meetings, the SA government has since lapsed into a telling silence.
This lack of engagement, particularly in addressing short-term solutions, stands in stark contrast to its verbose advocacy for less challenging, long-term policies. In any other country facing such a crisis the government would be working hand in glove with the private sector to avert disaster. Here, industry finds itself alone. ..
