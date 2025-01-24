CARTOON: Dealmakers sitting pretty

Business Day TV talks to Odwa Magwentshu from Momentum Securities
President speaks with a forked tongue on the contentious legislation and only the courts can stop it now
PWC report finds late CEO cajoled colleagues to approve almost R30m in bonuses to himself that weren’t yet due
The two provinces were the ANC’s biggest losers in the May 2024 general election
Bank of America Global Research economist forecasts GDP growth improving to 1.6% this year
Business Day TV speaks with Marc Hasenfuss, Financial Mail editor
Self-made billionaire who went bankrupt after Signa’s collapse is suspected of trying to hide assets from insolvency administrators and creditors
The Fifa boss was all over the US president at the inauguration this week
Artist's film series merges drawing and painting, 20th-century film and new methods of animation
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
