LUCKY MATHEBULA: Economic templates are an issue

Economic reform, inclusivity and transformation are the concepts most frequently bandied about to articulate what might be the solution to SA’s economic justice woes. While these might suit the demands of politically correct rhetoric or nomenclature, they are not the real problem behind the country’s economic justice challenges.
The real challenges are the templates of economic dominance, with class, race and a structural past as vectors.
Economies that change the per capita conditions for most households do not do so out of rhetoric; they succeed because of their end-state-based economic policy designs. Leaders in such economies design so that the economic opportunities they create do not impose themselves on future generations in a way that perpetuates inequalities, among other issues. .
The encumbrances of the future, its economic justice demands and realities, and society’s social justice expectations, should reign supreme in determining SA’s national economic interests. Good design to upend the economic domination templates improves the equalisation of opportunities with equity-driven outcomes over time.
It would be prudent, at least intellectually, for economic development-planning technocrats to be less occupied with making the status quo dictate the first cycles of change that they don’t look at the bigger template-fracturing picture.
If an economy wants sustainable growth it needs not only to rely on foreign direct investment, including from sustainably secured investors, but also to develop intervention programmes and incentives that create or massify local investors with a national sovereignty mindset.
SA has no local investor problem; if its reserves indicate progress in the financial services sector it has a liquidity-in-the-national-interest-indecorous-decision centre.
The mandates that guide the investment industry, the collateral regime instructing credit committees, the junior versus senior debt dispensation, and the corporate demeanour of financial development institutions form the backbone of the new economic templates required to release the economic justice promise of the post-1994 constitutional order.
An inclusive economic template design does not mean you are designing the same for everyone without differentiation. You’re designing diverse ways for all to participate and have a sense of ownership and belonging in or to the economy.
Unless SA reconfigures these financial services template issues it will not stand up to fierce competition, ideological and with watermarked recolonisation intents, to control its economic affairs and destiny.
The SA economy has assumed a last frontier status for the opaquely resurgent Cold War between the new East and traditional West. The defining feature of the advance on SA as a proxy for the entire African continent is how the protagonists — despite that their forms of governance, ideologies, interest and capabilities differ — all want to assert their economic spheres of influence through lucrative investment financing deals.
While they may all applaud SA’s constitutional and democratic order, their political systems are at variance with what defines our order in several ways. Social and economic justice, human dignity, the rule of law, the supremacy of the constitution and the obligation to fulfil the Bill of Rights in the constitution, define SA outside their orbit of democracy.
The justification to challenge the Gaza genocide from within the SA constitution is a geopolitical weapon of note when fully applied within the international walls of justice and other multilateral forums. SA has allowed the world to breathe through the human rights and global lung of justice, making its moral superpower status a target of economic juniorisation.
As the SA economy continues to exclude its majority it positions them as easy takers of any ideology or orientation that promises inclusion. However, the potential for change is significant. The moral of designing economic templates for inclusion starts with recognising the preponderance of exclusion templates in the economy, but with the promise of a more inclusive future.
An inclusive economic template design does not mean you are designing the same for everyone without differentiation. You’re designing diverse ways for all to participate and have a sense of ownership and belonging in or to the economy. The notion of pity-based, power-to-empower-based and compliance-driven economic inclusion, touching the exclusion template, is the sneakiest SA has experimented with catastrophic failure.
Given the omnipresence of the market forces in any economic design, including where state intervention is high, there can never be a single answer to how templates of economic participation are designed. Fortunately, and via evidence in the SMME sector globally, it is most effective and generally less expensive to prioritise templates of inclusion at the basic units of economic participation, small businesses, as early as possible in the policy ecosystem — the logic of ground-up institutionalisation.
The private character of the dominant agencies in the economy makes its reform or transformation vulnerable to the profit or otherwise motives of those who must include or fracture templates of exclusion. To the private sector, irrespective of how it developed, the bottom line instructs decisions. This is why it is difficult to convince this sector that designing for, not with, those who want change can lead to their exclusion. The uncertainty that goes with designs the appropriateness of which is dubious, is equal to the certainty of chaos if you do not change the templates.
This transcends all other justifications for dealing with templates as the reason to change. Perhaps a national dialogue should be the strategic centre of its purpose and objective. The guideline for the economic transformation dialogue should be that while it has been helpful to model the economy based on a few very wealthy local and foreign direct investments, they don’t comprehensively result in realising a nation’s total economic potential; they must be expanded to be inclusive.
This strategic dialogue is not just a suggestion but a necessity for the future of the SA economy.
• Dr Mathebula, a research associate at the Tshwane University of Technology, is a public policy analyst at The Thinc Foundation.
LUCKY MATHEBULA: Economic templates are an issue
Policy design must have inclusion at its centre to address economic injustice and for growth
Economic reform, inclusivity and transformation are the concepts most frequently bandied about to articulate what might be the solution to SA’s economic justice woes. While these might suit the demands of politically correct rhetoric or nomenclature, they are not the real problem behind the country’s economic justice challenges.
The real challenges are the templates of economic dominance, with class, race and a structural past as vectors.
Economies that change the per capita conditions for most households do not do so out of rhetoric; they succeed because of their end-state-based economic policy designs. Leaders in such economies design so that the economic opportunities they create do not impose themselves on future generations in a way that perpetuates inequalities, among other issues. .
The encumbrances of the future, its economic justice demands and realities, and society’s social justice expectations, should reign supreme in determining SA’s national economic interests. Good design to upend the economic domination templates improves the equalisation of opportunities with equity-driven outcomes over time.
It would be prudent, at least intellectually, for economic development-planning technocrats to be less occupied with making the status quo dictate the first cycles of change that they don’t look at the bigger template-fracturing picture.
If an economy wants sustainable growth it needs not only to rely on foreign direct investment, including from sustainably secured investors, but also to develop intervention programmes and incentives that create or massify local investors with a national sovereignty mindset.
SA has no local investor problem; if its reserves indicate progress in the financial services sector it has a liquidity-in-the-national-interest-indecorous-decision centre.
The mandates that guide the investment industry, the collateral regime instructing credit committees, the junior versus senior debt dispensation, and the corporate demeanour of financial development institutions form the backbone of the new economic templates required to release the economic justice promise of the post-1994 constitutional order.
Unless SA reconfigures these financial services template issues it will not stand up to fierce competition, ideological and with watermarked recolonisation intents, to control its economic affairs and destiny.
The SA economy has assumed a last frontier status for the opaquely resurgent Cold War between the new East and traditional West. The defining feature of the advance on SA as a proxy for the entire African continent is how the protagonists — despite that their forms of governance, ideologies, interest and capabilities differ — all want to assert their economic spheres of influence through lucrative investment financing deals.
While they may all applaud SA’s constitutional and democratic order, their political systems are at variance with what defines our order in several ways. Social and economic justice, human dignity, the rule of law, the supremacy of the constitution and the obligation to fulfil the Bill of Rights in the constitution, define SA outside their orbit of democracy.
The justification to challenge the Gaza genocide from within the SA constitution is a geopolitical weapon of note when fully applied within the international walls of justice and other multilateral forums. SA has allowed the world to breathe through the human rights and global lung of justice, making its moral superpower status a target of economic juniorisation.
As the SA economy continues to exclude its majority it positions them as easy takers of any ideology or orientation that promises inclusion. However, the potential for change is significant. The moral of designing economic templates for inclusion starts with recognising the preponderance of exclusion templates in the economy, but with the promise of a more inclusive future.
An inclusive economic template design does not mean you are designing the same for everyone without differentiation. You’re designing diverse ways for all to participate and have a sense of ownership and belonging in or to the economy. The notion of pity-based, power-to-empower-based and compliance-driven economic inclusion, touching the exclusion template, is the sneakiest SA has experimented with catastrophic failure.
Given the omnipresence of the market forces in any economic design, including where state intervention is high, there can never be a single answer to how templates of economic participation are designed. Fortunately, and via evidence in the SMME sector globally, it is most effective and generally less expensive to prioritise templates of inclusion at the basic units of economic participation, small businesses, as early as possible in the policy ecosystem — the logic of ground-up institutionalisation.
The private character of the dominant agencies in the economy makes its reform or transformation vulnerable to the profit or otherwise motives of those who must include or fracture templates of exclusion. To the private sector, irrespective of how it developed, the bottom line instructs decisions. This is why it is difficult to convince this sector that designing for, not with, those who want change can lead to their exclusion. The uncertainty that goes with designs the appropriateness of which is dubious, is equal to the certainty of chaos if you do not change the templates.
This transcends all other justifications for dealing with templates as the reason to change. Perhaps a national dialogue should be the strategic centre of its purpose and objective. The guideline for the economic transformation dialogue should be that while it has been helpful to model the economy based on a few very wealthy local and foreign direct investments, they don’t comprehensively result in realising a nation’s total economic potential; they must be expanded to be inclusive.
This strategic dialogue is not just a suggestion but a necessity for the future of the SA economy.
• Dr Mathebula, a research associate at the Tshwane University of Technology, is a public policy analyst at The Thinc Foundation.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Reforms a key focus for 2025, government and business agree
ROY HAVEMANN AND CLAIRE BISSEKER: Reforming local government should start with ...
Ramaphosa signs ‘nil compensation’ Expropriation Bill into law
SA could climb two rating notches in next three years, BofA says
RICARDO SMITH: A year of economic impact
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Trust, flow of information crucial for state-business ...
DESMOND LACHMAN: SA policymakers need to act on Trump’s economic challenge
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.